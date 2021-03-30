Editor’s note: Throughout 2021, we’ll be interviewing some local professionals to learn about their challenges, and how they have created successful advertising campaigns to meet their goals. Hopefully you enjoy these discussions and find some ideas and inspiration for your own marketing.
Michelle Ziel-Dingman is an e-commerce marketing professional who is known for her straightforward and results-driven attitude. She has served in a variety of marketing capacities for organizations including Ball Ventures and General Growth Properties. She also raised money for scholarships as the executive director of the EITC Foundation (now the College of Eastern Idaho Foundation). She later directed her husband's graphic design and marketing firm in Idaho Falls and then joined Fin Fun, an Inc. 500 retailer. She is now the vice president of marketing and operations for Blue Phoenix Branding, a leader in promotional products, branded apparel and printing. She has been crowned Mrs. Bonneville County in the Mrs. Idaho America pageant since 2019.
In her spare time, Ziel-Dingman loves to fundraise for and serve at Community Food Basket Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen. She was elected to serve on the Idaho Falls City Council in November 2015 and is currently the president of the council. She and her husband share four children between the ages of 9 and 16 and spend their spare time performing in a band, volunteering and biking.
Needless to say, Ziel-Dingman is always on the move, but she carved out some time to answer some questions for us recently.
EIBJ: What services does Blue Phoenix Branding provide to clients?
Michelle Ziel-Dingman: Blue Phoenix Branding provides printing, promotional material (often referred to as “swag” or Stuff We All Get), branded apparel including shirts, hats and outerwear, and online company stores. We also provide trade show materials (including tablecloths and backdrops) and our unique Culture Kits that help human resources and marketing professionals keep and retain great employees.
EIBJ: How do you measure success for your clients' campaigns?
MZD: The majority of our clients have two audiences: an internal audience of employees and an external audience of clients and potential customers. We measure the success of internal campaigns by the feedback received by employees who are the recipients of our products and how frequently they engage with the product that we have supplied (for example, how often employees are wearing their branded shirts or using their water bottles) along with social media tags and engagement that feature our products. For external campaigns, the goals vary significantly from overall branding recognition to tracking a specific desired action such as a new client discount or program sign-up coupled with social media engagement. We run frequent direct mail campaigns and encourage certain tactics to allow our clients to track feedback easily.
EIBJ: How has the COVID-19 pandemic changed your clients' businesses? Did any clients suffer? Any new opportunities?
MZD: The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every business, regardless of the industry. We’re fortunate that most of our clients have been able to weather the storm and quickly rebounded from the challenges created by the pandemic by implementing new processes to serve their customers safely.
COVID-19 has brought new marketing opportunities, including branded face masks and the resurgence of branded hand sanitizer, which never went out of style but is more popular than ever. Our clients also explored new exterior signage methods such as banners, yard signs and ground “flags” to promote their services to customers who were utilizing only curbside offerings or who are so quickly in-and-out of their facility that the client needed an additional way to market their messages.
EIBJ: And, in association with the last question, how have these changes been reflected in 2021 marketing plans?
MZD: 2021 marketing plans have changed to include promotional products that promote a touch-free lifestyle (such as touchless door openers and pens with stylus ends that a customer takes and can be used to complete a transaction), personal sanitization including hand sanitizer, sanitizer wipes and face masks, and products that promote outdoor activities such as picnic baskets, water bottles, tents, coolers and yard games as more of us have explored the outdoors since the pandemic impacted our indoor spaces.
EIBJ: What tactic/campaign has been successful for a client(s) recently — in the last four to six months?
MZD: Company stores are one of the fastest growing tactics to retain and recognize great employees. Company stores are customized, online stores that allow your employees to shop for branded apparel and gifts as a reward for a birthday, work anniversary or as a new hire gift. This allows for employees to shop for exactly what they want in styles they prefer. Gone are the days where every employee gets the same, basic, boring polo shirt. Company stores result in happier employees and, since we do the heavy lifting, happier HR and marketing departments, too.
Because more people have become adjusted to staying home, we’ve seen tremendous success with direct mail campaigns that allow customers to interact with brands in the comfort and safety of their homes.
EIBJ: What advice do you have for local marketers in 2021?
MZD: Our area’s low unemployment rate combined with federal stimulus dollars provides many families with the unique opportunity to purchase a product or service they may not have had a chance to in the past. Now is not the time to stop marketing. Millions of dollars of new money has entered our community; don’t waste the opportunity to market your product or service to help keep those dollars local.
Make sure you don’t forget to market to one of your most important audiences — employees! Invest in your employees and help build loyalty by rewarding them with swag and custom apparel to show you care.