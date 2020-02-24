CHUBBUCK — The Small Business Administration and Bannock Development Corp. are hosting an event on Wednesday that will give economic development and business professionals an opportunity to meet with federal and state officials and learn about a tool designed to propel economic development and job creation.
The Southeast Idaho Opportunity Zone Connection Forum will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Citizens Community Bank, 820 W. Quinn Road in Chubbuck. Admission is free, but registration is required.
The event aims to get the word out about East Idaho’s only Opportunity Zone, which encompasses most of Old Town Pocatello. In total, there are 28 Opportunity Zones in Idaho.
According to the IRS website, “An Opportunity Zone is an economically distressed community where new investments, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment. Localities qualify as Opportunity Zones if they have been nominated for that designation by the state and that nomination has been certified by the Secretary of the U.S. Treasury via his delegation of authority to the Internal Revenue Service.”
Entities in Opportunity Zones have easier access to federal funding, and because of that the SBA wants to get the word out about how to access that funding.
“We want to make sure that the community leaders, any stakeholders, people who are interested in that — if they have a business in downtown within the Opportunity Zone or they are considering opening a business in downtown Pocatello — we want them to know that the Opportunity Zones are another tool for possible investment in their business,” said Jeremy Field, the regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration Pacific Northwest Region.
The following officials are set to make presentations at the forum:
Jerry Miller with the Idaho Department of Commerce: “What you need to know about Opportunity Zones in Idaho”
Rick Ritter with VenturesLab: “How to make Opportunity Zone Funds work for your project”
Jeffrey McMorris with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: “Access federal resources directed toward Opportunity Zones”
While the original intention of Opportunity Zones was to invest in small businesses, eventually real estate development became a main component. Because of that, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development became the lead federal agency behind Opportunity Zones. That was why the SBA thought it was important to bring in McMorris for the forum.
“He’s knowledgeable on all the potential grants,” Field said. “If you’re in an Opportunity Zone and you want to do a project with HUD, you’re going to get 1- or 2-point advantages in an Opportunity Zone. They get so many applicants, and it can be fractions that make the difference between you and another candidate getting funding. But if you’re in an Opportunity Zone and you get a couple points toward getting your HUD project done, that’s a huge advantage.”
Additionally, SBA officials will discuss the different tools their organization can supply to small businesses.
“We at the SBA will also talk about the different tools that are available for free or at a very low cost for businesses if they want to start or if they’re looking to grow, if they want to expand into new markets or if they’re recovering from a disaster,” Field said. “That’s what the SBA is there for — helping people have the tools they need, have the connections they need to be successful. And it’s free. It’s paid for by tax dollars.”
Opportunity Zones were established in 2017 with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and Field said there were no strings attached when they were created. Each state was allowed to decide which areas they wanted to make more attractive for investors who wanted to come in and create more businesses and improve infrastructure.
“That is basically unheard of with federal programs — there’s always strings attached — and I think that is one of the more attractive things that happened with Opportunity Zones,” Field said. “... They’re all census tracts of places that were underserved in some way and governors decided, ‘These places are attractive for possible investment. Let’s sweeten the deals for these places so that we can encourage economic development in the census tracts.’”
Field said the forum is important for community leaders to attend. People will be able to get a lot of information and chat with officials who can bring their plans to fruition.
“We want people to learn more about what Opportunity Zones are, how you can take advantage of them, and then we want people to be able to network with the people who have real influence in those areas,” Field said. “It’ll be a great forum to learn but also to just get some creative juices flowing and see what’s possible for downtown Pocatello.”
If you would like to attend the forum, RSVP by contacting Angela Wilhelm with Bannock Development Corp. at angela@bannockdevelopment.org or 208-233-3500.