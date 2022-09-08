CHUBBUCK — For the past several months, midnight crews at Chubbuck’s Walmart Superstore have been renovating the interior of the building as part of a nationwide remodel of each of the corporation’s store locations.
Now, Chubbuck Manager Todd Welch said the majority of the remodel is complete, and that he and his team of associates are excited to introduce a more uniform and updated floor layout to its many customers.
The store, which held a reopening celebration on Aug. 19, had its layout rearranged to conform with one central floor plan that will be the same throughout every Walmart when the project is completed nationwide in the next few years, explained Welch.
“With the remodel, we touched almost every single part of the store … and a lot of the stuff we did is to have that conformity with all of the other stores,” said Welch, who has been store manager for one year and been with Walmart for 17. “If (customers) go into the Idaho Falls store, we’re going to be set up just like that. And so as (Walmart) gets all these remodels done over the course of three or four years, that conformity will be super helpful to people.”
He said that customers are still adjusting to the new setup, but they can use the Walmart app to navigate the interior of the store until they’re able to memorize the new aisle locations.
“Anytime you move something, it makes it uncomfortable for (customers),” he said. “So we try to add as many things as we can, such as directional signage, and updating everything on the app, to show exactly where items are located.”
In addition to rearranging certain sections, they installed a better speaker system and more cameras, added digital signage to the produce area, and organized aisle layout more efficiently.
“In grocery, we extended every aisle by four feet on each side, so we were able to expand categories and provide more spacing for items,” he said. “That happened across the store — like in toys, we added 60 feet of more toys.”
They also stripped the vinyl tile flooring and polished the concrete underneath, which will provide for easier maintenance, and added a Grab and Go section near the front of the store, where customers can snag a pre-prepared salad or soda and ring it up without needing to venture deeper into the store.
Welch said that the project was expected to take 12 weeks, but due to supply-chain issues, that expanded into 20 weeks. Now, he explained one of the main projects they’re waiting to complete includes getting coolers installed near the Grab and Go section and the wine and beer section.
“People can still purchase these items, but right now they’re just a little warm,” he explained.
While Chubbuck’s Walmart has been undergoing renovations to better enhance its customers’ shopping experiences, it also gave back to the community during Aug. 19’s grand re-opening celebration. Welch presented grants totaling $11,000 to six local community groups, many of which are associated with assisting service members from the area.
“(Chubbuck’s Walmart) is a store that can hopefully impact and help the community,” he said. “We have about 275 associates that work here and that’s a lot of people who are involved in the community. We want to do what we can to reach out and help with the resources we have.”