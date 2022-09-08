Walmart reopening

Chubbuck Walmart employees are pictured at the grand re-opening celebration held on Aug. 19.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

CHUBBUCK — For the past several months, midnight crews at Chubbuck’s Walmart Superstore have been renovating the interior of the building as part of a nationwide remodel of each of the corporation’s store locations.

Now, Chubbuck Manager Todd Welch said the majority of the remodel is complete, and that he and his team of associates are excited to introduce a more uniform and updated floor layout to its many customers.