Ximena Woods, left, and Shelbie Alpaugh outside their new business in Pocatello.
POCATELLO — Two local women have teamed up to open a new building where they can run their lash and brow and nail businesses.
Shelbie Alpaugh, owner of BoHo Beauty Lash and Brow Studio, said she first met Ximena Woods, owner of Onyx Nail Design, 10 years ago while working together.
"She and I met when we worked together 10 years ago," she said. "We've recently come together."
Alpaugh said her business offers several different services, including lash extensions and lash lifts.
"I do lash extensions of all kind," she said. "I do volume and hybrid, lash lifts and brow washing and designing, as well as brow lamentations."
Alpaugh said Onyx Nail Design specializes in structured gel nails. She said owner Woods is also a clinical instructor of nail tech at Idaho State University’s Cosmetology Department.
"She is super super good," she said. "She specializes in structured gel nails. They are odorless and much lighter than acrylic. They are the preferred technique."
Alpaugh said she and Woods want to make sure their customers have a good experience while they are in their salon while also receiving great service.
"You're getting drinks and snacks," she said. "We're going to make sure you're comfortable and that the music is to your taste."
Alpaugh said she likes working with Woods because of her strong work ethic. She and Woods have watched each other through the years and they've both seen the other grow and improve their crafts.
"Through the years, we've followed each other and I've seen how great her work is and vice versa," she said. "It's fun to be in business with a strong, like-minded female entrepreneur."
Alpaugh said her favorite part about what she does is helping women feel their best.
"I love helping women see the beauty they have within and bringing that inward beauty out," she said. "I love giving women confidence and talking through their day to day issues."
Alpaugh said she also loves giving people a place to go to take a break from the stress of day-to-day life. She believes everyone needs to make sure to have time for themselves.
"When they come in, it's all about them," she said. "It's nice to just make them feel special. Even if it's just for an hour."
Alpaugh expressed gratitude for everyone who helped her and Woods open their shop.
"We are extremely grateful for our clients, friends and family," she said. "Without them, our dream wouldn't be a reality."
BoHo Beauty Lash and Brow Studio and Onyx Nail Design are located at 115 N. Main St. More information about both businesses can be found on Instagram at instagram.com/boho_beauty_idaho and instagram.com/onyx.naildesign.
