POCATELLO — What do tie-dyed clothing, leatherwork and handmade candles have in common?
They are all sold at JT Rainbow Couture, a local business inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Led by Jacklin Welker and Kirksel Bird, the shop is owned by two different families. Welker's family is originally from Idaho Falls but has lived in Pocatello for the last 10 years, and Bird's family hails from Pocatello.
Both families started out as individual vendors, but after meeting and becoming friends about a year ago, they decided to combine their businesses and open their shop in August 2020.
The owners offer a variety of products in a rainbow of different colors. From colorful dresses and swimsuits, to leatherwork, to scented candles, there is something that is sure to please any customer.
The leatherwork and candles are all handmade. The owners explained that the candles are made in Pocatello by A Family Affair Candle Company. The leatherwork is all done by Welker’s father, Allan Cleveland. The candles attract many customers with their delightful scents, and Welker and Bird say that each one has a ring in it. Many people walk in the shop just for a chance to catch a whiff of the candles.
JT Rainbow Couture also offers a wide variety of clothing. These include tie-dyed shirts, dresses and swimsuits. They also have a selection of plus-sized clothing. The clothing is brought in from a wide variety of places and vendors throughout the world, including India. Welker recounts many times when she and customers have received compliments for the colorful outfits that they sell. Many have asked them where they acquired their clothing, and this has attracted more attention to the business.
The small business has lived through the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite opening at this time, the pandemic did not make running the business difficult. In a time where there were not many events, “people wanted to get out,” Welker said. “(They) want to see stuff.”
Of course, they have been challenged in ways that many small business owners are. During their brief time in business, they have experienced slow and busy times. Fortunately, customers are attracted to their shop by the brightly colored products.
Welker believes that the best part of owning a business is meeting new people. She encourages new customers to stop by the shop and look at their products. They always have new products available that they are excited to bring to customers. The families are passionate about bringing unique products to a small town such as Pocatello.
On a busy street downtown, customers are drawn to JT Rainbow Couture by the window display. Swimsuits, summer dresses and an inflatable swimming pool adorn this window in a celebration of summer. The candles are on display in shelves decorated with adorable stuffed animals and Christmas lights. Tapestries with various patterns brighten the walls. The floors sparkle like thousands of glittering diamonds. The air is sweet from the aroma of the candles.
JT Rainbow Couture is open from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit facebook.com/JTRainbowcouture.