POCATELLO — A new business that specializes in helping people get warm and stay cozy in luxury is opening its doors just in time for the coldest season of the year.
CozyBelle, which is located on West Center Street in Historic Downtown Pocatello, will hold its grand opening on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday — the two days after Thanksgiving. On those days, the business will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it will be offering sale prices on its handmade minky fabric blankets.
The blankets are extraordinarily soft and machine washable, making them both snuggly and easy to care for. They are also fairly heavy compared with other kinds of blankets — similar to weighted blankets, which can be used to ease anxiety and help with ADHD, autism and sleep disorders.
“If you think about somebody in the hospital who’s struggling, one of these blankets really makes a huge difference,” CozyBelle manager Lori Schmitt said. “I know a lot of the health benefits are just that soothing kind of feeling.”
Schmitt compared the comforting effects of the blankets to how babies can be pacified when you wrap them up in a blanket like a burrito.
“You wrap that baby up so nice and tight and it makes them feel secure and safe like they were still in the womb. Well, this blanket has a lot of the same properties,” she said.
CozyBelle got its start when now-head seamstress Rebecca Murphy — who is originally from Pocatello but now lives in Ogden, Utah — started making the blankets several years ago to help fund her son’s mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were a hit, and eventually Murphy was introduced to Schmitt and some other partners, and they decided to turn her side hustle into a full-blown business.
“There isn’t another blanket business here in town like this, so it’s a unique opportunity, I think, to build a business,” Schmitt said.
While the storefront isn’t officially open yet, CozyBelle’s website has been up and running for several months now, and people wishing to get their hands on a blanket can order one there.
Schmitt said they recently revamped the website and, since then, it’s had a lot of visitors. They have also coordinated with Idaho State University and will be adding a Career Path Intern to their team who will help with marketing.
‘WE WANT TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE’
For the team at CozyBelle, it’s important to be a part of the community. They’ve given blankets to people in need, including Kash Conn, a local boy who has T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
“We like to be involved, helping people in the community,” Schmitt said. “We want to make a difference here in Pocatello, especially Old Town.”
They are also planning on being a staple during downtown’s monthly First Friday Art Walk. They gave the public a sneak peek of the shop during October’s art walk while showcasing the work of local artist Patty Olsen, and Schmitt says the event was a big success.
“I just think (art walk is) a great way to get to know people, especially people downtown, and it was just really a wonderful night,” she said. “It was very well attended. A lot of people came by and looked at the art. We sold some art, sold some blankets, and reached out and made some connections with the community, which I think is important. I think for the success of any business, you’ve got to reach out to the community. You’ve got to be accessible, visible and make sure that you’re right there with the community.”
‘YOU NEED TO TOUCH THEM’
Opening a business in the middle of a pandemic is interesting timing, but so far it hasn’t slowed down the process of opening. No one at CozyBelle has contracted the coronavirus, and shipping times have remained reasonable.
When the storefront officially opens, the CozyBelle team will be implementing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Customers will get their temperatures taken at the door, hand sanitizer will be available, and masks will be required for all patrons.
In addition to some deals on blankets during its grand opening, the business will also be offering some gift baskets that will include a blanket and items such as candles, soaps and bath bombs.
While the blankets cost more than your average throw — they range in price from $120 to $165 for adult sizes — Schmitt said they are worth the cost, and CozyBelle’s prices are reasonable compared with similar businesses. Plus, the blankets are larger than much of the competition’s. An adult blanket is 60 by 72 inches.
Part of the reason the price is higher is because they are difficult blankets to sew, given that the fabric is very thick, and the seamstresses have to be pretty experienced to do it right.
The fabric is also high quality, making these blankets more long-lasting than others.
“It’s also a lot stronger, this particular fabric, very durable,” Schmitt said. “You can wash them. You wash them in cold (water) and hang them out or air fluff them. They’ll stay soft for a long time.”
The blankets come in adult, youth and newborn sizes, and the team at CozyBelle is even planning to make an extra large size for people who are taller than average once they get a larger cutting table. The business also sells scarves.
Schmitt says you need to feel one of their blankets before you can really understand just how soft they are.
“You need to touch them,” she said. “They’ve just so soft and you don’t get it until you feel them.”
Heather Richardson, a partner in the business, said, “That’s one of the greatest things about these blankets is that they are so comforting. You really have to try one to understand because they have such a high gram weight. They’re very heavy; they’re almost like a weighted blanket. Not only are they beautiful, but they’re really, really soft because they’re made with the luxury minky fabric, but they’re a dense blanket, so it’s very comforting. It’s almost like a big hug.”
In the near future, CozyBelle will be working on expanding its online business, and it is currently hiring more seamstresses.
CozyBelle is located at 312 W. Center St. inside the HUDDLLE West building. Starting in December, it will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to order a blanket, visit www.cozybelleblankets.store. The business can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.