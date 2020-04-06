POCATELLO — Despite the annual competition being moved from Boise to an all-virtual setting, three of the six Idaho State University teams participating in the Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge in early April placed in the competition against 17 other teams.
Three ISU teams finished runner-up in the competition’s three categories. ISU’s BedWedge was second in Product, ISU’s Broke Bazaar was second in Local Service, and ISU’s Mind Stream was second in technology.
“The six teams sent by Idaho State this year were the best set of entrants we have ever had,” said Jeff Street, team advisor and ISU Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development director. “All of the teams worked extremely hard for numerous months to make it to the finals. CEED’s coaching team of Ann Swanson, Small Business Development director; Claudia Allen, SBDC consultant; Dan Cravens, Bengal Solutions director and myself have never been prouder of our Idaho State teams.”
Each of the teams competed for a chance to win a portion of the $100,000 in cash prizes and were judged from their home offices via Zoom. Judges for the competition included a number of prominent business representatives such as a Harvard Business School professor, a judge from the J.A. & Kathryn Albertson Foundation and many more. Students were chosen as finalists out of more than 100 applicant teams from around the state.
Placing teams included:
BedWedge
BedWedge, created by business students Michael Magee, marketing, and Dylan Orr, management, is a bike rack designed to fit in the bed of a pickup truck. The rack will hold one to six bikes and adjusts to “wedge” into different sizes of beds of numerous models of trucks. It is removable and can also sit free standing in a garage to hold bikes in storage.
Broke Bazaar
Broke Bazaar, designed by business and technology students Saugat Shrestha and Joachim Fosu, both majoring in finance and management, and Alankar Pokhrel, computer science, is an online marketplace like Craigslist with added features and services offered exclusively for students, staff and alumni of a university. This exclusive marketplace helps college students trade their things effectively and efficiently because the transactions are more convenient, less time consuming, safe and inexpensive by using on-campus areas as exchange points.
Mind Stream
Mind Stream, designed by Dylan Brown, computer science, and Highland High School junior Jonah Brown provides technology developers and gamers with the gateway to the brain. It is an easy, low-setup headset and software for controlling technology with the mind. This technology is a pathway to the future of human-computer interaction.
One of the teams to compete in the IEC, H2 Therapeutics, will also compete at the Northwest Entrepreneur Competition this month, which was scheduled to be in Spokane, Washington, but will also be held virtually. This competition includes $44,000 in cash prizes.
This is the fourth year that Idaho State students have entered into the IEC. Students have placed in the competition every year.