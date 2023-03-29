The Human Bean

The Human Bean drive-thru coffee shop will open Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of The Human Bean

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 5209 Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck beginning Thursday, March 30. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

“For years we’ve had the vision of starting a coffee business and after we came across The Human Bean while traveling through Oregon several years ago we knew they were the right fit. THB’s passion is unmatched and we’re excited to bring that passion to the Portneuf Valley and look forward to using this as an outlet to give back and support the community that we love.”

