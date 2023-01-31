Purpose Tea

From left, Craig and Mariya Yadon and their daughter Gabby and son Cameron stand outside Purpose Tea at 224 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

 Danae Lenz/East Idaho Business Journal

POCATELLO — Craig Yadon and his family have brought something a bit different to Historic Downtown Pocatello, and they’re eager to get the word out.

Purpose Tea, located inside the newly renovated Purpose Center at 224 N. Main St., offers specialty teas, milk teas and boba teas, as well as smoothies, drip coffee and a selection of pastries.

Purpose tea 2

Purpose Tea in downtown Pocatello offers a variety of teas, including boba.
Inside shop

Pictured is the inside of Purpose Tea, located inside the Purpose Center in downtown Pocatello.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.