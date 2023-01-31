POCATELLO — Craig Yadon and his family have brought something a bit different to Historic Downtown Pocatello, and they’re eager to get the word out.
Purpose Tea, located inside the newly renovated Purpose Center at 224 N. Main St., offers specialty teas, milk teas and boba teas, as well as smoothies, drip coffee and a selection of pastries.
Yadon said they originally considered putting a coffee shop in the space, but with Main Steam Coffee and Desserts right next door, as well as several other coffee shops located within just a couple blocks, they decided to go with something else.
“You're on Main Street and have a storefront — what do you do?” he said. “We had enjoyed boba tea overseas in Thailand, and so my kids were like, ‘Let's do a boba shop.’”
NEW EXPERIENCE DOWNTOWN
While there are other places in town where you can get specialty teas, Purpose Tea is the Gate City’s only designated tea shop. Many Americans think of a tea shop as a place that sells loose-leaf or bagged teas to take home, so Yadon and his family are trying to change that perception.
For newbies, Yadon says the milk teas are comparable to lattes, just substitute tea for coffee.
Some of his favorites are the brown sugar milk tea (black tea, brown sugar and non-dairy creamer), the jasmine milk tea (green tea, sweetener and non-dairy creamer) and the chai tea. A Pakistani family taught Yadon’s family the recipe for the latter when they lived overseas.
The concentrates for the teas are made in house.
“Each tea has its own little recipe,” he said.
Boba — chewy, sweet balls made of tapioca — can be added to the drinks as well. Boba has an interesting texture, which can be an acquired taste, but it’s very popular in the U.S. and beyond.
“It grows on you and then you just start to like it,” Yadon said.
The running of the shop is currently a family affair: The only employees currently are Yadon, his wife Mariya, and two of their four children: daughter Gabby and son Cameron.
While the crew is small, they’re assisted by a smooth workflow and high-tech gadgets.
For instance:
— Instead of using lids for cold drinks, they have a machine that seals a layer of plastic on the top of the cup. Before using a straw to poke a hole in it, the plastic is completely sealed. You can turn it upside down and nothing will leak out.
— For teas that aren’t popular enough to make concentrate for, there’s a blender without blades that makes it so steeping, which would usually take several minutes, only takes about 30 seconds.
— They have a machine that shakes the tea and milk together instead of having the workers shake each one by hand.
— Boba can be made on a stove, but it’s work that requires constant attention. Purpose Tea has a tapioca boiler, which automates the process. “We don't have to sit there and watch it,” Yadon said. “... It does take an hour, so you’ve kind of got to keep track. If you're starting to run low, you need to think ahead.”
Another neat thing about the tea here is customers can select the level of sweetness they’d like, choosing from 100, 75, 50, 25 or 0 percent sweet.
“We all just have such different sweet desires,” Yadon said. “Some people are fine with a really candy, sweet thing and others (aren’t).”
The selection of syrups they use is also unique: Most of them are made from real fruit, so they still have pulp in them. Though a few of the classic American flavors — including the Idaho favorite huckleberry — are made with the more common syrup.
Yadon and his family worked hard to keep the menu relatively simple.
“If you go to a boba shop, the menu will just make your head swim when there's so many (options). I hate that,” he said. “And so our goal was to have the simplest menu, and then you're like, ‘Well, yeah, but we need this flavor.’ And so it has morphed into a little more.”
In addition to tea, Purpose tea also offers a variety of smoothies and “drip coffee for those diehard coffee folks who’ve gotta have their coffee,” Yadon said.
Purpose Tea has thus far gotten a positive reception from the people who have discovered it.
One Google reviewer writes, “New place that just opened up and we are in love! Such a cute spot with delicious pastries and awesome steamer drinks + cold boba drinks. We enjoyed everything we had. The service was top notch as well. Highly recommend!”
Another says, “Nice place, pleasant folks and inviting atmosphere. Give them a try, you'll like it!” Someone else wrote, “Diverse menu and great boba! 100/10 recommend!”
COMMUNITY GATHERING SPACE
The goal for Purpose Tea is to help serve the larger mission of the Purpose Center: to be a community gathering place for people of all ages.
“We want to do some good community events that really target our youth and show them that they have a purpose,” Yadon told the Idaho State Journal in October. “We have a lot of issues in society with suicide and just all kinds of stuff, so I think people could stand to see that they were created for a purpose.”
The Purpose Center is one of the tallest and most noticeable buildings downtown. Originally built in 1913, the Petersen Building, as it was previously known, was home to Petersen Furniture from 1921 until the 1990s. In the ’90s, Scott’s Ski and Sports moved in and was there until 2010, after which the building sat vacant until Yadon purchased it in 2019. Both the event center and tea shop opened to the public in November 2022.
Unfortunately, Yadon said, since the building was vacant for so long, people got used to there being nothing to see there.
“The big thing is just getting people aware of it,” he said. “And it's harder than you think because people have been driving by this building for their whole life and some notice something's happened but many don't realize it. … So many are like, ‘Wow, I didn't realize anything was here.’ It just takes time.”
That said, they have hosted several events, and they have more on the horizon, including a handful of weddings.
“I can’t say we designed it specifically for a wedding venue but it's fitting,” Yadon said.
Additionally, they’ve held several youth music recitals and a political dinner, and they’ve been talking with other local organizations about holding events there.
The Idaho State-Civic Symphony is providing a seven-piece ensemble for the May First Friday Art Walk on May 5.
“Their thought was people who don't come up on the hill, they might feel intimidated to go to the symphony, so bring it to Main Street,” Yadon said.
In the future, he’d love to host nationally-renowned speakers and maybe have the space serve as an after-school tutoring center or a spot for something like a chess club. Not much is off the table, he said.
“I would like family-friendly types of things,” Yadon said. “My thought is music and art. These are things that people from really different beliefs, sides of the tracks, can get around.”
In addition to the tea shop and the event space, the third and fourth floors are open for commercial leasing. The bones have been restored, but otherwise they’re a blank canvas.
“If we leased those out, they sort of make the building sustainable and help us host events, maybe at a better cost,” Yadon said. “So that's kind of where we're at now. We haven’t leased those floors yet but they are available.”
The fifth and final floor contains the Executive Suites, rentable through Airbnb at airbnb.com/h/purpose-executive-suites. The space contains seven bedrooms, 13 beds, four baths and can sleep 16 or more people.
Bringing the Purpose Center into existence was a labor of love spanning several years, but it was an investment Yadon was happy to make.
“I was raised here. I don't come from a wealthy family or anything, but I have been blessed,” he said. “… Just having seen how much I've benefited from our society, and God blessed me just to be able to give back and say, ‘You know, somebody needs to do something. Well, if I'm able, it should be me.’ And hopefully I think maybe in some ways it has inspired some to do more things down here.”
For more information, visit purpose-center.org, call 208-681-6028 or email purposecenterllc@gmail.com.
