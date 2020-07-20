The man who owns Tastee Treet in Chubbuck and another location in Pocatello near Idaho State University says his career is challenging and interesting.
Steve Porter finds that the Chubbuck location has become a fixture in the community since it opened in 2005, even as he continues to own the Tastee Treet in Pocatello near ISU, which he bought from his parents along with the Chubbuck location in 2011.
The new location in Chubbuck rapidly became popular after it opened, he said.
“Four years after opening this store it actually started doing the same volume as the other store,” Porter said.
And about six years after opening the Chubbuck location it was doing more business than the Pocatello location every month year-round, said Porter, who lives in Pocatello.
Meanwhile, he says he still enjoys running the business and cooking for the public.
“If I didn't enjoy it I wouldn't have bought the place in the first place so there are still parts of it that I really enjoy,” he said.
He likes to see the the customers and hear about their good experiences.
“I still love the people that come in for the holidays,” he said. “They're back in town visiting family or whatever and they grew up with it and they just go on and on about how much they love Tastee Treet.”
The business had a close call in 2011, when a vehicle crashed into the business doing at least 90 mph.
There was only one family in the building at the time, but they were sitting at a table that was directly in the path of the vehicle.
Fortunately they had just moved out of the path of where the vehicle crashed through because their young child wanted to sit at the counter at the opposite end of the business, he said. And ultimately no one was hurt.
“We got a new paint job out of it,” Porter said. “Because they had to paint both sides of the building because they popped a hole through the other side.”
And fortunately not long before the crash he had checked all of his insurance coverage to ensure that it provided for full replacement in case of damages, he said.
And that's because his father had previously had a bad experience with not having full replacement coverage in a different circumstance.
“I was only out the deductibles, but what an experience,” he said.
His parents originally bought the Tastee Treet near ISU in 1975. And Porter, 43, talked with them about building a second location in Chubbuck. At the time the new location was at the edge of town.
“We bought and built where we did because of the price. It was so much more expensive to be closer to town.” he said. “And we figured that the community would grow this way. So I can say yes now, 15 years after, that it's been a good location.”
And the location hasn't really taken away from the business they do at their Tastee Treet location near Idaho State University, he said.
“We thought that we could draw some business away from the other store and it really hasn't done that,” Porter said. “We are far enough away from the other store that it's almost entirely a different clientele.”
But they're been through their fair share of struggles, he said.
“Trying to run two stores is always a challenge,” he said.
Maintaining consistency is critical, he said. They work hard at it.
“We've tried to make sure it's the same experience at either place,” he said.
For instance, they weigh the ice cream cones they sell.
“Weighing them helps us to make sure ... you're getting what you're paying for,” he said. “It's important not only for the employees but the public.”
Other family members decided to go in other directions, which put him in charge of both the ISU area and Chubbuck locations.
“I haven't known much else,” Porter said. “I started working for my dad when I was 12,” he said. “But I've basically been at Tastee Treet all my life.”
A new challenge he says is posed by the new South Valley Connector because it's affected business traffic at the ISU area location.
“People don't have to go all the way around,” he said.
They realized how much that site was benefiting from everyday commuters who drive past it.
“When they built that South Valley Connector we lost all that extra traffic,” he said. “And it's certainly been a significant drop.”
And he foresees future challenges for Tastee Treet in Chubbuck due to lost traffic from the new I-15 interchange.
“This stretch of highway here I think is going to become really slow. I suspect as that becomes more popular — that freeway exit there — this will become a slow part of the road,” he said.
Meanwhile, he says his loyal customers have helped as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. And in the face of all the challenges he still finds being in the ice cream and food business fulfilling.
“Any time you're working with the general public it's interesting work,” he said.