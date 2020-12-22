AMERICAN FALLS — For most businesses, 2020 has been a year of adapting to changes and churning up new angles in order to stay afloat with the ever-changing dimensions of lockdowns and regulations.
And for Jesse Johnston, owner of Shooter’s Tavern at 258 Idaho St. in American Falls, this meant taking a 3,400-mile round trip to Nashville, Tennessee, to tow something home guaranteed to fire up the local area.
“When COVID happened, I knew I needed to figure out an alternative method to help keep Shooter’s afloat,” Johnston said. “The idea came to mind as I thought about things I enjoy doing that I could incorporate into growing the business. This was the inception of this new addition.”
Johnston’s idea came in the form a red-hot concession trailer decked out with a $13,000 top-of-the-line competition smoker with 40 square feet of cooking space that he dubbed Shooter’s Outlaw BBQ and Catering.
This new food truck and service serves barbecue-style food named after several notable outlaws such as Billy the Kid and Jesse James, and the sandwiches are stacked with copious amounts of food such as pulled pork, coleslaw and sausage.
One such monstrosity of a sandwich is called “The Duke,” which Johnston explained is held together by a 14-inch shish kabob skewer and is loaded with 1-pound of pulled pork, two slices of brisket, a quarter-pound of sausage link and topped with coleslaw, and is a sandwich with which the consumer earns a T-shirt that boasts of their ability to eat the whole thing in one sitting.
“It’s essentially probably in the neighborhood of a 2-pound sandwich; it’s ridiculous,” he said. “But we’re having fun with people actually being able to eat it and all and that’s why we’re doing the T-shirt (award).”
Johnston, who served in the Army for 13 years before being medically discharged in 2015, said he spent a good deal of his time in the South where he picked up the talent of Southern barbecuing, which includes using mesquite wood to smoke the food.
This makes Shooter’s Outlaw BBQ and Catering a little bit different from other barbecue locations in Southeast Idaho, he said, because most of them don’t use mesquite wood, which essentially makes his food a Texas-style barbecue.
And with the size of the concession trailer, he and his crew are capable of serving hundreds of people in one go.
“I can cook at any given time about 36 briskets in that thing,” he said. “I could probably feed close to 1,000 people if I needed to with it.”
While reception has been good so far, he said, he’s still experimenting with dates and times for where Shooter’s Outlaw BBQ and Catering will be located during the weeks to come. Currently, for those who want to get a taste of the smoked food, they can hit up the food trailer’s Facebook page to learn where the trailer will be next.
The idea to bring in a food truck to his bar came to mind during the time restaurants and bars were shutting down.
“The food trucks are staying (open) during COVID,” he said. “And with that being the case, with doing it through the bar, I can also cater beer and alcohol out of the trailer as well so it becomes a mobile bar and BBQ. So basically, if they were to shut us down again, I could cater and do events and keep Shooters afloat. We’d still be suffering, but I think it would help keep us alive.”
While this trailer is intended to help keep Shooter’s Tavern afloat while the pandemic still rages on, Johnston and his employees have been volunteering their time, tips and effort to help others in the community who are also struggling.
Last year he created Tips for Tots, a program that raises money and helps deliver Christmas and other celebratory events to the children at the Salt Lake Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.
His employees will donate their tips for the day into a Tips for Tots jar and then Johnston will match the amount made that day from his own pocket. Last year they raised about $800, and this year, according to their Facebook page and with the support of community members, they raised almost $1,300, after Johnston included his own out-of-pocket money to match the amount raised.
“It doesn’t come from the bar per say, but it does come from myself and the employees,” he said. “I started doing this because I was in contact with a gal down there and she said when (they) get cash donations like that, (they) can use them on the spot for things such as if there’s a child having a birthday. (They) can throw a big birthday for them without needing to go to the board and ask for funding. Just the little things like that, but sometimes especially for some of those kids … those little things go a long way. And they’ll send me stories of kids that our stuff has helped with and it’s just cool to help the kids with the holidays.”
He and his employees, along with Coming Home Incorporated volunteers, also invested time and money last year into putting together 65 care packages for marines deployed to Afghanistan.
This year, they set a goal of creating and sending 100 care packages to the troops, and they managed to break the goal by one package.
Another way they’ve gotten involved in supporting the community is donating food to the local food bank, and last year they donated over 400 pounds of food over the course of two different food drives.
This year, Johnston said they are doing just one collective food drive, and that those who want to donate have the chance of receiving a free drink if they bring in 10 or more cans of food to the bar.
In addition to finding ways to serve the community, Johnston said that one large goal of his is to show veterans the support that they need to live successful and happy lives after their time in service.
Shooter’s Tavern offers a 20 percent discount for all law enforcement, first responders, veterans and those serving in the military, and during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, all veterans drink for free.
“The veterans get to drink for free,” he said. “And I don’t mean they get one drink. I mean they can sit at that bar for two hours and drink top-shelf whiskey if they want. And I lose about $500 every single Monday, but it’s awesome because now there’s 10 old vets, usually Vietnam or Korea era vets, all sitting up at the bar, they feel safe with their back to the door, and they’re making new friends.”
This chance to get veterans together and cultivate a supportive environment is what Johnston and Shooter’s Tavern employees strive for.
“It gets them off the couch and it gets them to stop isolating and they come in,” he said. “They’re able to sit and talk and tell stories to each other. And being a veteran myself, I’ve been to combat four times, and I understand the necessity to have brothers close to you. Even if you didn’t serve with them directly, they are somebody that can kind of understand.”
Johnston explained that Shooter’s Tavern has also brought in Idaho State University’s TRIO program who’ve set up a booth several times in the bar to help new veterans transition and get into college.
All of this is done to help provide a community that supports its veterans.
“The holidays are really hard for vets,” Johnston said. “It’s hard for people to get out when they don’t feel like they have a purpose anymore … and it’s sad because overseas these guys were warriors, they were awesome … and they come home and they feel like they don’t have a place anymore and we’re trying to break that silence.”
In addition to being a retired army combat veteran and running the bar and food trailer, Johnston also volunteers his spare time to work as an EMT on the ambulance for Power County, and even owns a taxidermy business in McCammon called Falling Leaves Taxidermy and Tanning.
He does all of these things without taking a paycheck, and said serving others has been his purpose ever since he was discharged from the military.
“I … know of many veterans struggling not just in this community but all over the country,” he said. “I believe it’s imperative that we show some of us … are able to use our service, drive, heart and experience to help set forth a better life not only for ourselves but for fellow veterans.”