PRESTON — Whether you’re looking to tie the knot, celebrate a loved one’s life, purchase a unique gift or plan a ladies night out, Sun Sage Floral in Preston can help.
Sun Sage Floral sells a little bit of everything: green and blooming plants, dish gardens, gift baskets, watercolor art, freeze-dried candy and local chocolates, brittles and honey. And, of course, it offers a variety of floral arrangements.
“Whatever the occasion, let one of our talented designers create a beautiful, eye-catching fresh or silk floral arrangement that's customized just for you,” its website states. “We offer traditional and contemporary floral design styles that are appropriate for birthdays, anniversaries, get well, new baby, sympathy, holidays or just because.”
Owner Michelle McNeely says they also do special arrangements for funerals, which can be themed around something the person did — farm work or trucking, etc. — or a hobby they loved, like golf.
“What sets us apart from other shops is that we are so diversified and go out of our way for our customers,” McNeely said.
She has 35 years of experience in the industry. She opened the Preston business four years ago, but previously owned a shop in New York.
“I just missed being a business owner, and friends here said, ‘Why don’t you open a flower shop here?’ So I did,” McNeely said.
She loves being able to make people happy through her work and loves the fact that she gets to be surrounded by beautiful flowers every day.
“I always go home smelling like flowers — no need for perfume,” McNeely said.
And she’s grateful for her staff. She says their commitment and great customer service has helped the business to be successful.
Aside from selling gifts and flowers, Sun Sage Floral also specializes in events. Their popular Ladies Night takes place on Wednesdays and, when there is enough interest, Thursdays.
“The ladies create floral arrangements, and afterward we have a light snack or dinner,” McNeely said.
Once a month, the ladies can do watercolor painting as well.
McNeely said they also teach children how to make floral arrangements during Kiddie Flower Time.
“I have been doing this since I opened, and we do it once a month and gear it toward a holiday or festive occasion,” McNeely said.
They also let children pick up the kits and do them at home if they wish because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information about the business’s events, people can visit “Sun Sage Floral” on Facebook. Those who would like to order flowers can call 208-852-6711, go online to prestonidahoflorist.com, or stop by the business at 16 S. First W. in Preston. It is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.