POCATELLO — Dr. Shane Hunt, the dean of Idaho State University’s College of Business, talks to a lot of people in the business community, and when he does, he asks them, “What do you need from us?”
He says that far and away the most common answer is: “We need great salespeople.”
And, as always, Hunt says, “I’ll see what we can do.”
“One of the things that we are always trying to do is meet industry demand. I think for a long time we've struggled as a society with kind of a mismatch of skills — jobs available, people available, but not the skill sets to fulfill those jobs,” Hunt told the East Idaho Business Journal. “There is no job that I hear a greater demand for in Pocatello, in Idaho Falls, in Boise, out of state than for great, talented, professional salespeople.”
Already, the College of Business has started a nine-hour sales certificate program, which has expanded from seven students in its first semester to approximately 20 in its second. The program doesn’t have prerequisites and is open to all students at the university, not just those earning a business degree, and Hunt says it has attracted students majoring in everything from theater to engineering to political science.
Now, the college is stepping up its game even more by opening the first named sales center in Idaho.
The Walter P. Brown Center for Sales Excellence, which is being funded by a gift from alumnus Michael Ruettgers, will be a hub for both students and people in the community to expand on their selling skills.
'INCREDIBLE SPACES'
The future home for the sales center is currently a dated classroom hidden behind a dull white wall. With the new funding, the wall will be transformed into a classy glass wall with Bengal striping on it, and the classroom itself will get a massive makeover as well.
Currently, the room is a tiered lecture hall. When the sales center opens, the steps will have been ripped out so it’s all one level, and new state-of-the-art equipment will be installed. There will be a soundproof space where sales students can record role-playing scenarios that professors can review later and give feedback on.
The college is planning to record a monthly radio show in the space featuring successful salespeople talking about strategies.
The space will also feature terminals equipped with Salesforce, a top customer relationship management platform.
“One of the things that we want our sales students to understand is we want to provide them with the most current technological tools,” Hunt said. “Salesforce is ubiquitous in the industries that they're going to work in, but very few college programs are really teaching that and working with that.”
Hunt expects that the center will be open by fall of this year, even with rampant construction delays.
Ask Hunt what makes a great business school and he will say it’s the people, which is why, since taking over the helm of the business school in the summer of 2020, he has devoted so much time to raising funds for scholarships and things like endowed professorships.
“I 100 percent believe the thing that most impacts whether or not a student has a great experience is that they have great professors who care about them, who invest in them, who teach them and mentor them. That's the secret formula,” he said.
In fact, just recently, the college scored a big win when all their top candidates for four professorships in accounting and supply chain management accepted job offers.
“Getting these four, brand new, super talented, excited Ph.D.s I think continues to build that momentum of having these great professors,” Hunt said. “And I think it was affirmation for what we are doing that all four of those who could have gone to lots of places chose to come here and be a part of Pocatello and be a part of this community and raise their families in this community.”
But, he acknowledges, the college's building is a bit lackluster, which prospective students who don’t know the culture of the school might be turned off by.
“I want to put the dollars that we raise into student scholarships and endowed professorships and opportunities for our kids, rather than trying to put together $50 million to build a new building,” he said. “But what I do want us to do in that is to create incredible spaces.”
By creating more appealing spaces, he hopes the college will attract more students.
“You walk through and see this world-class sales center, … that's going to appeal to 18 year olds in a way that we haven't previously.”
Going forward, he wants to continue raising money so that the home of the business school can undergo a complete transformation. This year is also seeing classrooms renovated, and Hunt said there will be several new spaces going forward in addition to the sales center.
“Our big lecture room 104 will be finished this summer,” he said. “That's a project that we've done that's super exciting, because it'll be a place for guest speakers. It's our largest room. … That (will) be a state-of-the-art place that we can have guest speakers, that we can have our bigger section classes, and then we're going to do a distance education room on the fifth floor. In the spring of ’23, that will be done. Going through and doing these projects, privately funding these projects, I think is a great investment in our university and provides opportunities without taking away from the university budget.”
Hunt fully expects that the school will look much different in the years to come.
“When you come in here in three years, you’ll be like, ‘Shane, I never knew it could look like this. This is amazing.’ And that's what we're going to do,” he said.
‘A BROADER RESPONSIBILITY’
Not only will the sales center help equip students with the skills they need to succeed in their careers, Hunt says it will have the capacity to help people already working in their careers hone their skills.
“One of the things that we've gotten from the community from all kinds of people who run companies in Southeastern Idaho is they've said, ‘Is there a way we can get sales training?’” Hunt said. “So we will also use this space to do some external trainings that we do to impact the community and help businesses.”
He continued, “The challenge is, if you're a giant company, you can pay for your own sales training program. But there are so many amazing small and medium-sized businesses in Southeastern Idaho that need that training, but maybe need to send two people. Well, this way they can send two and this other company can send one and they can all come here.”
Hunt believes that sales training can help anyone in any field.
“What I love about it is even (for) students who aren't going to work in sales — even if you say, ‘You know what I really want to do? I want to do finance, I want to do some other discipline’ — the truth is, those sales skills are going to help you in everything that you do,” he said. “That, to me, is the underlying value: being able to persuade, being able to communicate, being able to help people understand your ideas. I don't care what job it is, that's going to make you more effective.”
One of the College of Business’s missions is to break down barriers to access. One way administrators did that is by making the sales certificate program open to all students at the university and making it so the program didn’t have any required prerequisites.
What they want to do with the outreach part of the sales center fits in that mission as well. While Hunt says he will always advocate for people to get a business degree, he also believes in meeting people where they’re at and he knows a degree isn’t feasible for everyone.
“We don't want to have to say to somebody, ‘You’ve got to come and take four years of college to be able to get this training,’” Hunt said. “... Here's a way that we can provide training to you, to help you, to help your career, to help your business. There's an outreach part of it that I think that business schools in 2022 have to do. We have a broader responsibility than just the students that walk through our hallways, and we're excited to tackle that responsibility. The new Walter P. Brown Center for Sales Excellence is a great way to do that.”
GENEROUS ALUMNI, UNIQUE FUNDING
There have been a lot of changes recently at the College of Business, and Hunt is quick to point out that everything has been privately funded by people who believe in the school’s mission.
“The one thing about that that’s so good is there's not $1 of university money, state money, taxpayer money (being spent),” he said. “It is completely privately funded, and that is the model that, really, we want to have — to say, ‘We want to do incredible things for our kids, we want to be able to provide them with these world-class and state-of-the-art training opportunities, and we're going to fundraise in a way that allows us to do that without $1 being taken from the university budget, $1 taken from taxpayers.’ And that's what we’ve done.”
Hunt says one of the things that sets his school apart is the willingness of its alumni to give back to the school.
“I would put the alumni of this college, and their genuineness, their caring for future generations, I would put that up against any business school on this planet,” he said. “They are amazing. I was super optimistic when (I first became dean). After being here a year and a half, I could not be more optimistic. I think that we have great students and great professors and great alumni, and I think we will continue to build one of the best business schools in America.”
One of those generous alumni is Michael Ruettgers, who is funding the new sales center.
According to a press release from the university announcing the creation of the sales center, “Ruettgers, a 1964 Idaho State University graduate of marketing, earned his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and went onto become a distinguished Chief Executive Officer for the storage and software company, EMC Corporation (now part of Dell). While in his position, Ruettgers was named one of the top 25 Best CEOs in the World by Business Week magazine in the late 1990s for his work in pulling EMC out of near bankruptcy. This feat earned EMC recognition as 'America’s Most Admired Company' by Fortune magazine in 2000.”
“No one in the history College of Business has given more than Mike Ruettgers,” Hunt said. “And I want to say how much I appreciate it and how thankful I am to Mike, because what he has done with this gift is something that will provide generations of students that he'll probably never meet. He has given to provide generations of students better lives. And as a dean, as a professor, as a father of a son here, we are forever thankful for what Mike has done to make that possible. We could not fulfill that mission and do those things we wanted to do if not for an extraordinary person like Mike who's invested in our program.”
In addition to donations from alumni, the college has also secured permanently endowed scholarships from corporations — Aflac and Northwestern Mutual — something Hunt said is “not the norm.”
“I think it also speaks to how passionate companies are about the need for students to have, and new graduates to have, these skills,” he said.
All said, the college gave out a record number of privately funded scholarships in 2021 and is on track to give out even more in 2022.
Hunt sometimes meets the scholarship recipients and occasionally they will ask him if there’s anything they need to do.
He tells them, “You have to get a great education, do well in your classes. The only thing that I ask is that one day, when you're super successful, that you think about how this scholarship impacted you and that you come back and help somebody that you don't know have an opportunity that you had.”
‘OPPORTUNITIES FOR OUR KIDS’
The students at ISU’s College of Business are already seeing the positive impact of having sales training.
“We've got more internship requests right now by more than double for sales than we have students to be able to do them,” Hunt said. “Truly, our students are picking internships.”
Hunt’s son, Andrew, is a sophomore marketing major enrolled at the ISU business school, and he’s taking the sales certification classes. He applied for an out-of-state internship with a professional sports team and got an immediate response.
“When the director of marketing reached out to him from this professional sports team, the thing that he was most taken by was the professional sales certificate,” Hunt said. “And I think that was great affirmation for me as a father, but also as a professor and as a dean, that what we're doing is another way for us to provide opportunities for our kids.”
And he says that the students who are enrolled in the sales certificate program are all getting multiple job offers.
“The things that they're going to do, both in state and out of state, the things that they're going to be able to do with that, and the flexibility it's going to give them as they begin their careers is exactly the business that we should be in,” Hunt said.
In the last couple years, the college started hosting a sales competition in which students role-play as salespeople and buyers, and they are judged by corporate sponsors, which also contribute thousands of dollars in prize money. This past year, after Hunt gave out the prize money, the sponsors “made a beeline to the students,” according to Hunt.
“I heard them tell the students, ‘Whenever you're ready to come work, we're ready to hire you. If you're ready to come today, we're ready to go today,’” he said.
Hunt says all of this is proof that the school is on the right track, and the new sales center will only continue to propel them in the right direction.
“The opportunities for the students, the excitement from the community, the fact that we have the only named sales center in the state of Idaho — I think it's something that, across the state, we are going to be providing skills that help employers, at the same time helping our students have amazing opportunities,” he said. “The combination of those two things is exactly what I think universities should be doing if we want to fulfill our mission.”