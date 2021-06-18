POCATELLO — Tucked into a hole-in-the-wall spot between Star Route Brewery and The Bacon Experience on North Main Street in Pocatello is a new business that’s aiming to splash color on the barren walls of East Idaho.
Josh Pohlman, the man behind SIXES Big Walls, has a long history with painting in public spaces, and he’s hoping that with the help of friends he can transform otherwise bland spaces into art pieces the community can be proud of.
One of the first steps in that transformation is taking place now with the first SIXES Big Walls Mural Fest. Pohlman has brought in local artists, as well as some from out of state, to paint murals on eight walls in Pocatello. Mural Fest, which is being sponsored and funded by more than a dozen local businesses, runs from Friday through June 26, culminating in a final day that will run in conjunction with Historic Downtown Pocatello’s first Art Fest.
The walls being painted are at Xeus & Apollo's, 538 S. Main St.; Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St.; Deckadence, 362 W. Center St.; Evaporated Technologies, 355 Yellowstone Ave.; Phoenix Management, 705 N Main St.; Hot Hair, 200 N. Main St; the SIXES shop, 206 N. Main St.; and the Center Street Underpass pedestrian tunnels.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26, there will be musicians performing throughout downtown and family-friendly art activities, all while the muralists wrap up their projects.
If you think planning a first-time festival from scratch sounds like a lot of work, that’s actually the tip of the iceberg for Pohlman, who has many lofty goals for SIXES.
Oh, yes, he wants to paint every wall he can find and improve the curb appeal of local businesses.
And, yes, he wants to make sure the artists who work with him are getting paid.
And, yes, he wants to give teenage graffiti artists a healthy (and legal) creative outlet.
And, yes, he wants to clean up said teenage graffiti artists’ bad decisions.
But, also, he wants to create an artists’ collective — a place to just hang out and drink a beer or plan the next best thing — in the little shop on North Main. (It’s worth noting that Pohlman still has a full-time job at ON Semiconductor.)
Pohlman and his friends have already been hard at work painting walls around East Idaho. In April, he and a frequent collaborator Mark Daniels, an art teacher at New Horizons High School, teamed up with some local teenagers to paint a mural on the side of Tastee Treat in Chubbuck.
They’ve also worked on projects in Pocatello at Idaho State University, Greenacres Elementary School and Deckadence, and they’ve done work in other towns in the region. Another of their most recognizable recent works is a 47-foot-long mural at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.
Pohlman’s SIXES has also agreed to help the Pocatello Police Department with graffiti abatement, especially in the Center Street Underpass pedestrian tunnels. The tunnels have been whitewashed, and they’re now what are known as “legal walls” — aka you won’t get in trouble with the law if you’re caught painting on them. Pohlman’s hope is that making it legal will bring in good artists to cover the white and that seeing the time-consuming work will discourage more low-effort taggers.
“We have full permission to do it now,” he said. “If you want to go paint, you can just go set up with your easel and paint on a wall.”
Pohlman is also hoping to work with the police on another effort: giving teenage graffiti artists a different way to serve their time other than getting into the criminal justice system.
“That’s what I really want to try to get set up: trying to work with the police to try to be a good intermediary to where if a kid gets caught, we say, ‘OK, well, we could throw the book at you, but you’ve got to go do 12 hours of community service and you have to be a mural helper on two projects,’” he said. “Then they can see the communal impact, what it feels like to clean the crap up, and then to feel what it’s like to be on the other end where you’re getting praise for painting. I think that would be fantastic to transition them, to show them there’s a different way. ... If we’re not exposing them to positive things, then I feel like that’s a big injustice.”
Pohlman knows what it’s like to be a kid like that — passionate but aimless.
“I grew up skateboarding and it was just naturally the (transition to) doing bad stuff and being a rowdy little skate brat,” he said. “Graffiti kind of came as second nature. I was always creative before graffiti but graffiti was that apex for me. Like, ‘I can go do art and it’s bad?’ It was the perfect angsty medium.”
He turned away from graffiti after a few friends got charged with crimes in Salt Lake City, but the art form still holds a special place in his heart.
“Now I feel like the graffiti aesthetic is kind of coming around to where people are actually having that conversation of understanding that all vandalism is not graffiti and all graffiti isn’t vandalism,” he said.
Pohlman’s journey as an advocate for making his community better and brighter began when he was young.
When he was about 7 years old, he decided his small town in Utah needed a BMX track. His grandmother — a community activist herself — pushed him to make his wishes known to the local city council.
“She made me go to the store and pick out a little outfit and made me go talk to city council,” he said. “I don’t know if it was because of anything that I said because I was only 7, but they ended up making a BMX track. So from that moment on, I was like, ‘Oh dope. You literally just go ask and the worst they can say is no.’ This whole model (of SIXES) is very much predicated by every little bit of experience, just an amalgamation of everything, manifesting at once.”
His grandmother passed away last year, but her influence is still felt in the actions he’s taking today as he makes his case for community art to everyone from Historic Downtown Pocatello Inc. to the Pocatello Arts Council to the Historic Preservation Commission to the local police department. So far, most people he’s talked with about his ideas have been receptive.
“My grandma was paramount to me understanding my creative prowess as a kid,” Pohlman said. “I’m not hyper-spiritual or anything, but I think the way that I was perceiving things and the way that I moved kind of changed because I was aware that she passed. How would she have done stuff? How would she have pushed me? So I inadvertently started pushing myself in different directions, and everybody’s like, ‘Man, it feels like there’s something cool going on,’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know. It just feels like everything is lining up.’ It’s awesome.”
Having a brick-and-mortar creative space for SIXES has been a dream of Pohlman's for years. He was finally able to lease its current space in October. He says that succeeding in that dream alone is a win.
“If nobody comes down and hangs out, I’m still going to be down here making canvases and playing on my computer, playing on ProCreate, listening to music,” he said. “So we’ve already hit our benchmark and we’ve already succeeded. Things like Mural Fest are just a fun flex to see how much crap we can get away with in a positive manner.”
But, while he might be content with the status quo, he’s not planning to stop there.
Pohlman hopes that the little shop on Main Street will eventually be an artists’ collective — or, as he puts it, “a treehouse for creatives.”
The building is still undergoing renovations, but the vision is starting to emerge. One wall is covered from floor to ceiling in a display to hold hundreds of spray paint canisters. Warm gallery lighting has given the place an inviting, cozy feel. There’s a couch for lounging. And the location next to a brewery and near multiple eateries means there’s everything a person needs.
Pohlman says that whether people are just hanging out in the building playing Mario Kart on the projector or they’re actively brainstorming with fellow artists, new ideas are bound to spring out of the place.
“If people are coming down and engaging, then they’re having those human interactions and they’re having those weird conversations that people get into, and that generates ideas or leads or networking,” he said. “… The collective is just hanging out and using each other to network. What you think isn’t feasible is actually strangely feasible because … everybody knows somebody, so a lot is possible if you’re just having those conversations.”
While it is important to Pohlman to spruce up the walls of East Idaho, it’s also essential that the artists behind the murals get paid for their work.
“Having done a bunch of commissions in the past and having done graphic design jobs and stuff, a lot of people love the creative but they don’t love the creative price,” he said.
He’s hoping that as more and more murals start to pop up, businesses will become interested in making their walls look like that as well.
“It’s not about racing to the bottom and selling everybody short. It’s about what the middle ground is — where we still get to put art and people still get to get paid,” he said. “… There are ways that we can advocate for the fair treatment of creatives while not bankrupting local businesses.”
That’s one of the goals of Mural Fest — which Pohlman describes as a “big, stupid idea” that he “accidentally told too many people” about and next thing he knew it was happening. As a concept, murals are kind of hard to imagine and, thus, it’s hard to get people to invest in them. But over the course of a week, those murals won’t just be a concept anymore.
Maybe one day every wall in town will have SIXES’ touch. Until then, Pohlman is going to keep on painting.
For more information, visit facebook.com/sixesbigwalls.