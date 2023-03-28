Lorri Shaver

Lorri Shaver poses with an old compounding prescription note at Shaver Compounding Pharmacy in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the East Idaho Business Journal

POCATELLO — In February, the Accreditation Commission for Health Care’s Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board reaccredited Shaver Compounding Pharmacy in Pocatello, securing its place, once again, among the top compounding pharmacies in the United States.

According to the American Pharmacists Association, there are approximately 56,000 community pharmacies across the nation. Of those, about 7,500, or 13 percent, are compounding pharmacies. Of those compounding pharmacies, only about 500, or 7 percent, are accredited by PCAB.

Shaver1

Shaver Compounding Pharmacy employees work in the pharmacy’s compounding lab.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.