POCATELLO — In February, the Accreditation Commission for Health Care’s Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board reaccredited Shaver Compounding Pharmacy in Pocatello, securing its place, once again, among the top compounding pharmacies in the United States.
According to the American Pharmacists Association, there are approximately 56,000 community pharmacies across the nation. Of those, about 7,500, or 13 percent, are compounding pharmacies. Of those compounding pharmacies, only about 500, or 7 percent, are accredited by PCAB.
“(Reaccreditation) affirms our commitment to provide safe, personalized solutions that meet the medical needs of our patients and the needs of health care providers in our community,” Lorri Shaver, a licensed pharmacist who owns the business with her husband, Tori, said in a news release. “Both rely on us as the only accredited source in this region for these customized medications. It also strengthens the bond of trust between Shaver Compounding and the Pocatello health care community.”
In a recent interview with the East Idaho Business Journal, Shaver added that they go through the accreditation process “so I can sleep at night.”
“It's kind of like, anybody can flip a burger. But this is like a really gourmet burger that you know is like 100 percent organic grass-fed everything sustainable from soil that hasn't been treated with pesticides and fungicides and all of that stuff,” she said. “This is the good stuff. And as a consumer, you know that whether it's for yourself or your spouse or your child or your pet, it's not just being slapped together.”
Accreditation is no easy feat either. It requires meticulous procedures. And although reaccreditation happens every three or four years, Shaver said it’s a continuous process.
“What it means is we've taken extra precautions to make sure that the product that we're making is right,” she said. “So, all of our staff has to … go through competency training. We have to pass tests on weights for things like capsules. The girls that are back there in the hood right now, you can see how much clothing they have on, right? That room is so sterile, you could eat anywhere in that room — on the floor. That’s cleaner than a surgery room. We have to have a certain number of air changes per hour and that gets tested. So not only do we test our staff and we go through rigorous testing (but we’re) always training and teaching and all of that stuff.”
Not only is the pharmacy, located at 235 S. Fourth Ave. in Pocatello, accredited in regular drug compounding, it is also accredited in sterile compounding.
“So accreditation just puts us up to that extra step, that extra level that lets the providers and the patients know that there's nothing else in it,” Shaver said. “It is what it is. It's clean, it's sterile, the people that are making it have been tested.”
According to the FDA, “Drug compounding is often regarded as the process of combining, mixing, or altering ingredients to create a medication tailored to the needs of an individual patient. Compounding includes the combining of two or more drugs.”
As an accredited pharmacy, Shaver said their standards are above industry norms.
“We internally try to let our guidelines between plus or minus 3 percent. The commercially available products are 10 percent,” she said. “So if it says it's 100 milligrams, they can go 90 to 110. We really try to go 3 to 5. ... So those are just other higher levels of standards that accredited pharmacies have.”
Additionally, she says they only get their drugs from FDA-approved sites.
“We're not going to buy it just from China the cheapest we can unless it's an FDA approved site or it has gone to a facility where it's been tested to make sure that there's no carcinogens in it coming from China for mold or yeast or fungus,” she said.
***
On Oct. 25, 2022, Shaver Pharmacy dropped their retail pharmacy service and switched to compounding only. Shaver said the change was necessary for a variety of reasons, not least of which was her own health.
“I was a really angry elf before,” she said. “I dropped the F bomb too many times when I got home from work. I’m a much happier elf (now).”
Her pharmacy is one of only a handful in town that has a drive-thru, so when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it made business boom — but not necessarily in a good way.
“COVID just exploded us in terms of everybody getting prescriptions, nobody wanting to go shopping, coming through the drive-thrus, and then we were doing 300 and 400 COVID shots a day and we were still COVID testing,” Shaver said. “(Before) we decided to make the change, we would fill on a Monday 600 prescriptions. We’re open 600 minutes, so that means from the time it comes in the door to the time it gets hung on the wall, one a minute.”
That was stressful in and of itself, but in addition to that she says that insurance companies have made that business model unsustainable.
“Ozempic, for example, they don't even cover the cost of the drug,” Shaver said. “That drug specifically cost me $857. They only pay us $825. So on that drug alone, you're losing $32. If you dispense 100 of those a month, which we did, that's a loss of $3,200 on one drug. So how do you pay for the lights, the labels, the labor? You can't, you can't. You have shut the doors. So we decided proactively to stop the bleeding.”
Additionally, there are several businesses out there now supplying low-cost drugs nationally and it’s hard for small, local pharmacies to compete.
“I can't compete with Mark Cuban and his Cost Plus Drugs. I can't compete with Amazon,” Shaver said.
Since dropping the retail pharmacy side of the business, Shaver says they’ve been able to “practice to the level of our license.”
They’re staying busy as well.
“We actually do a lot for Montana,” Shaver said. “… A lot of it gets shipped out. We’re licensed in five states.”
These days, she also has time to chat with her patients, which is a big plus for her.
“I kind of liken it to it was a really noisy diner with dishes dropping all the time, and now it's like this gourmet restaurant where you can actually talk to someone,” she said.
