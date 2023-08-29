MCCAMMON — It’s a story that’s been told over and over again for the better part of the past century: A once-thriving town suddenly cut off from travelers once the interstate was completed. With few people left willing to take the scenic route, many of these places nearly became ghost towns.
McCammon, Idaho, could have been one of these places.
These days, however, there’s at least one place in town with a lot going on.
The former Implement Building at 307 Center St. is now home two four businesses: HomeSpun Co. owned by Heidi Belnap, The Dirt Road Fashionista owned by Shandi Guthrie, the McNeEats food truck owned by Rosemarie McNee, and the Marsh Valley Farmers Market, which is a co-op largely run by mother-daughter duo Kathy and Karen Spiegel.
HomeSpun, McNeEats and the farmers market will all be celebrating their one-year-anniversary over Labor Day weekend, and they have some special things in mind for customers.
Aaron Hunsaker, who owns the successful and award-winning boutique Harkness Hotel across the street, owns and renovated the Implement Building. The building was apparently in incredible disrepair when he bought it, but you’d never know that if you walk inside today.
At the front of the building is HomeSpun Co. Belnap — who is also Hunsaker’s sister as well as the manager at the hotel — says she opened the shop as a creative outlet for herself but has been pleasantly surprised at the business’s reception in the area.
“I tell people that when it becomes work, I might be done, but this is fun right now,” she said. “We get really good, really positive feedback from everybody. We're just excited for more people to learn that we exist. People go, ‘What? McCammon? There's something in McCammon? What?’ Then they discover that we're here and they're like, ‘Oh my gosh, I'll be back.’ I get that all the time.”
The store has a few staples but first among them is minky — minky fabric, minky blankets and Minkles, which are animal-shaped blankets made for children. HomeSpun is an official distributor of Shannon Fabrics, which is a big deal in the minky world, and the shop offers some other fabrics as well.
“One of the things we offer with minky is you can buy the pre-made blankets, or you can come and choose your minky and we'll make the blanket for you,” Belnap said. “Because I think everybody sees the world differently and we like different combinations and that just makes it more custom, more personal.”
Anything in the store that is hand-sewn — including a variety of adorable crocheted animals, as well as all the minky products — is made by Belnap herself. They can custom make most of their products if given enough advanced notice.
In addition, the store has a variety of clothing, prints, stickers, bath products, candy and more.
“I have a daughter who is a digital marketing major,” said Belnap, who is a mother of eight. “She's done our website and she does our sweatshirts. She does our stickers. She does all the fun stuff that makes me look good.”
There’s also a big selection of hand-made and colorful ties.
“I had a son who served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the boys don't really get to change stuff very often, and so I started making ties at that point in time — seven or eight years ago — and then I just stuck with this,” Belnap said. “I do a lot of wedding ties. People like the custom. … These are all machine washable. They're made of cotton, not the satins and stuff, so they can be washed and be ironed. It’s just kind of a fun, different thing that we do.”
Being the manager of a small-town hotel and the owner of a shop across the street can sometimes result in a bit of back and forth.
“I have people who know that I'm (at the hotel), and they need something in the morning and they'll say, ‘Heidi, I’m over here. Will you run over her and cut me a yard?’” Belnap said. “So it works pretty good for me because I'm just right there all the time.”
Belnap actually began selling her products about 15 years ago. She was in the midst of raising babies and needed a larger burp cloth. She came up with Spitties for Kiddies.
“I wanted a burp cloth that was big enough to wipe the floor, wipe up me, wipe the face, so it’s a bigger burp cloth,” she said. “And then we sold those to doctors offices who delivered babies. … Our tagline was ‘spit happens.’ So that's kind of what I started with, and then it just kept morphing into other things and now this is what it's become.”
Belnap says the hardest part thus far has been spreading word that they’re open for business.
“We just really need more people to know we exist,” she said. “Otherwise, we get great feedback. We have a lot of returning customers.”
In the future, Belnap said she’d like to offer a larger stock of fabric — including 90-wide minky — and also offer more classes. She’s taught a handful so far and has enjoyed them.
“I tried to keep it affordable and moms can bring their daughters or whatever, and it’s simple enough that they could do it in an evening,” she said. “But I think people just like to sit and visit and mingle and so we've had good response to that.”
Ultimately, though, her goal is simple.
“So my thought process is that I'm a gift shop that sells things you want for yourself, too,” she said. “That's kind of my mindset with it all.”
HomeSpun Co. is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. For the business's anniversary, they will be offering 15 percent off minky blankets or 10 percent off everything else.
The Dirt Road Fashionista boutique occupies the center part of the Implement Building, while McNeEats food truck is usually situated outside the building.
Neither Guthrie nor McNee were available for an interview on the day this author of the article drove to McCammon as they were both vendors at the Bannock County Fair in Downey.
Both women, however, have been featured in separate articles in the Idaho State Journal.
The Journal previously reported: “Guthrie’s business is a women’s online apparel store that sells a wide variety of items ranging from ‘Rustic Makeup Junkie Bags’ to ‘Proud to Be American Tees’ to ‘Arrowhead wins the Gold’ necklaces. Many of these items incorporate tribal and animal patterns, patriotic attire, Old West styles and summer vibe T-shirts, providing a wealth of variety for those looking for new clothes.”
The boutique is generally open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, though sometimes the shop is closed for special events, such as over Labor Day when Guthrie will be at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
At McNeEats, “you can find a variety of options on the menu,” the Journal reported. “Some favorites include the homemade flatbread sandwich, a smash burger, and a chicken or steak fajita. If you have a sweet tooth, there’s something for you, too: the all-time best cupcakes and cinnamon rolls.”
The food truck has varying hours each week, so be sure to check out the business’s Facebook page for up-to-date hours.
Finally, the back of the building is home to the year-round Marsh Valley Farmers Market.
The market has been in business for about 15 years, according to Kathy Spiegel, who is one of the founding members. Originally the farmers market was in Chubbuck’s Pine Ridge Mall and began as a way for vendors to sell their wares outside of the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, which is only open for four hours a week from May through October.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Spiegel and the others in her co-op moved into the former Little Rock Cafe in McCammon. A few months after that, Spiegel said the building’s owner thought she’d sold the building, and the farmers market vacated again, eventually finding a home in the Implement Building.
“Everything was falling down — probably should have been torn down,” Spiegel said of the building. “And then we built the greenhouse and we remodeled the store. It's been very nice.”
These days, the business is still a co-op and there are a handful for people involved in it.
“We have no employees,” Spiegel said. “Anybody who is involved is either contributing something in terms of the vegetables and stuff or they're covering the store.”
In the greenhouse and outside, there are a variety of plants, from decorative house plants to container vegetables. Nearly everything is grown from cuttings or seeds.
“I’m pushing container growing because of drought and other things,” said Spiegel, who is a biologist and professor emeritus at Idaho State University. “I can water everything out there, everything in here for about 10 percent of what it would take to water a lawn. So it is conservation of water and also introduces people to things that they can grow here. I like to do natives and trees and shrubs, and we've had a really good response.”
In addition to the greenhouse, they have a store where you can buy things such as fresh vegetables and bread, honey, coffee beans, jams and jellies, candy, pet items and incense. For another form of income, the business also rents out their container pots for events such as weddings.
The year-round farmers market also puts on a more traditional farmers market in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
“We offer some tents and tables and stuff like that. No charge,” Spiegel said. “Anybody in town or the surrounding areas is welcome to come and sell as long as they take care of their own sales tax and their own legal things.”
The farmers market also offers a handful of workshops each year, which feature a variety of topics from making your own macrame plant hangers to how to do your own cuttings and how to start plants.
At the most recent workshop, “I think we had eight people and six of them were probably under 8,” Spiegel said with a laugh.
Spiegel is more than happy to pass on her knowledge to the next generation. On the day this writer was at the market, there was a kid there who was eager to find out how to plant a peach tree from the pit of the fruit he’d just eaten and Spiegel calmly walked him through the process.
They also employ some of the neighborhood kids to pick raspberries.
“One of the kids in the neighborhood learned that it's fun to make money and so she hit 14 pounds the first day,” Spiegel said. “That's a lot of raspberries. Her eyes just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger as I counted out the money for so she immediately went back out and picked another 2, 3 pounds. And her sister was so upset because she was getting money so the next time she took her sister out. … We try to encourage the kids. “
Karen Spiegel, Kathy’s daughter, equated running the small-town business to a Hallmark movie.
“Being here in McCammon versus being in the mall, it sometimes feels like being in a Hallmark movie,” she said. “… You see all the people in the city and you have your people that will stop in like every day.”
Kathy said the community has been supportive of the business.
“We will never be terribly rich,” she said, but it’s been a fun adventure for them anyway.
The Marsh Valley Farmers Market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
For more information about these businesses and also their one-year anniversary event over Labor Day, visit homespunandco.com, dirtroadfashionista.com, facebook.com/mcneeats and facebook.com/farmersmarketinthemall.
