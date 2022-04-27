POCATELLO — Nick Garcia expects to double or triple his business when he moves his Mexican eatery, Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta, to the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery location at 1600 Pocatello Creek Road.
He'll close his location for the past seven years in a building he's been leasing at 160 W. Cedar St. on May 15. The next day, he'll make his soft opening in the new location, which is near an Interstate 15 interchange and in close proximity to several hotels.
Garcia plans to staff an extra shift to be open for breakfast in his new building, offering both American and Mexican breakfast cuisine.
"It's a prime location. All of the hotels are here and they're not doing breakfast right now — not even a continental," Garcia said.
Garcia will host a formal ribbon cutting within five to 10 days of his May 16 soft opening. He said the building, which he'll lease, is in relatively good shape. He had to install a few new stoves and ovens, and he's doing some roof work. Otherwise, he plans to make few changes. The dining area will be deep cleaned and he'll bring in Mexican decor from his current location. The only significant renovation, however, will be converting the former Perkins pie display area into a bar. Garcia anticipates having his liquor license before the year's end.
He'll retain his current staff and will look to add additional workers to cover the breakfast shift.
He said this will be his fourth and final move.
His cuisine is in the Tex-Mex style — deriving its heat mostly from spices rather than fresh hot peppers.
Garcia grew up in Texas as the oldest of six siblings. He had to help his mother cook for the family, which provided him a foundation in cooking.
He worked as a police officer for 15 years, until he had a serious accident while with the Fort Hall Police Department in 2007. The surgery required getting 16 screws and a plate in his back, and he was physically unable to continue working in law enforcement.
To provide for his family, including three children, he acquired a push cart and started selling street tacos outside of the local bars. Eventually, he upgraded to a food truck, which his business still operates.
Garcia then enrolled in the culinary arts program at Idaho State University and earned a certificate to be a chef. He opened Senor Garcia's in Inkom in 2012, closing the restaurant a year later. Next, he moved into the restaurant space at Ramada Inn in Pocatello, where he also remained for just a year before Puerto Vallarta became available.
At the Cedar Street location, Garcia earned a loyal following of customers, and his restaurant became known for its civic involvement. Garcia started a tradition of preparing free Thanksgiving dinners for the community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he continued making free Thanksgiving dinners, but he donated them to the Salvation Army to distribute to people in need.
While he was forced to close his dining area due to the pandemic, Garcia and his staff came up with some creative carry-out options. Garcia also started making Facebook videos to share his recipes with customers who could no longer dine in. The videos were wildly popular, each generating upwards of 60,000 hits. Garcia responded to queries about the videos from viewers in New York City, Mexico City and even London.
"Our locals kept us going and we came out of (COVID-19) stronger than ever," Garcia said. "I believe in the guy upstairs, and whatever you give, it will come back."
Several customers have stopped by the Perkins building to visit with Garcia and see his progress.
His restaurant is known for its freshly made sauces and for its guacamole. Prior to the pandemic, servers would prepare the guacamole by customers' tables. Garcia hopes to resume offering table-side guacamole preparation soon.
"Honestly, at the end of the day I don't have customers. I have friends who come by and see me," Garcia said.