WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jim Risch, member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of The Harkness Hotel as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for December 2022. The Harkness Hotel will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
The Harkness Hotel opened in 2014, after Aaron and Arianne Hunsaker moved from Washington, D.C. back to Aaron’s home state. The couple purchased the old McCammon Investment Company and drew inspiration from the original Harkness Hotel, which burned down over 100 years ago.
Today, the award-winning boutique hotel features a blend of modern comforts and historic accents. The Harkness Hotel is a symbol of pride for the McCammon community and highlights Idaho’s genuine hospitality.
“The Harkness Hotel has brought the McCammon community together since its first day of renovation,” said Risch. “Family owned and operated, the Harkness prides itself on sharing local history with all its visitors.”
“Congratulations to the Hunsakers and all the employees at The Harkness Hotel for being the December 2022 Idaho Small Business of the Month,” said Risch. “You make our great State proud, and I look forward to watching your continued growth and success.”
Background: Idaho is consistently ranked one of the best places in the country to do business. Each month, Senator Risch selects an Idaho small business that exemplifies the Idaho values of hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, and exceptional commitment to community.
