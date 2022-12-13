Couple

Arianne and Aaron Hunsaker own and operate The Harkness Hotel at 206 Center St. in McCammon.

 Idaho State Journal file photo

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jim Risch, member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of The Harkness Hotel as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for December 2022. The Harkness Hotel will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

The Harkness Hotel opened in 2014, after Aaron and Arianne Hunsaker moved from Washington, D.C. back to Aaron’s home state. The couple purchased the old McCammon Investment Company and drew inspiration from the original Harkness Hotel, which burned down over 100 years ago.

