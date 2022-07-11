POCATELLO — Even before the zombie craze wave shambled back into the cultural setting in the early 2010s, Ben Campbell already had an affinity for the shuffling staples of the Halloween season.
The Pocatello resident, who bounced from differing cities in the country before resettling in Southeast Idaho, explained that it was this love for the living dead — and a desire to bring not-so-common food to the area — that inspired him to open up his food truck he dubbed Zombwitches.
“Zombies have always been a part of us and is something we love,” said Campbell, who opened the food truck in early April with the help of his wife, Jonia Wortley. “We got married on Halloween, and it was zombie-themed … and I always wanted to do a food truck or a restaurant, but I didn’t want to do loans. So that’s where all of this comes in.”
Yanked from a farm field after spending nearly 20 years abandoned, the green-painted Zombwitches vehicle itself reflects Campbell’s theme of zombies. Though it originally started out as a 1982 ambulance before being awakened as a food truck, Campbell explained he had to fork over thousands of dollars out of pocket and spent a year gutting it and fixing it into a functional vehicle capable of serving hungry crowds.
“So, really, in part the zombie theme was also born out of necessity,” he said. “Like how do I hide all this ugly and make it fit and come together cohesively as one piece and not look rotten down?”
The aged, battered truck seemed destined to fall into Campbell’s hands, and fits in well with his menu items — all titled after horror icons or movies. Many of them feature flavors not common to the area, such as the “Porkenstein,” also known as Bánh mì, a Vietnamese street sandwich layered with pork, sweet chili sauce, pickled carrots and daikon, and more. There’s also the “Count Cheesesula” and “Poultrygeist,” which are sandwiches lathered in sauces Campbell makes himself.
And then there’s the “El Hefe,” or the “The Cubano,” which is a mojo sandwich concoction of pork, deli ham, mustard and pickles, all slammed together within two slices of Cuban bread.
He will juice oranges and limes together along with onions, salt and other ingredients and use this sauce to marinate a pork shoulder for 24 hours.
“To have the truck out for 20 hours a week, all the back end prep work is upwards to 40 hours a week,” he said. “Like the Cuban, per week, takes up to five hours.”
Sandwiches aren’t the only items on Campbell’s menu. He makes soups and sides, such as a Hungarian summer delicacy known as Hideg meggyleves, which Campbell said translates into “sour-cherry soup” and tastes like liquid cherry pie.
Then there’s the Belgium liege waffle, which he makes by using pearl sugar he had to import from Belgium.
“Pearl sugar is where they take sugar and they put a little bit of heat and a little bit of water into it, and then they start to kind of roll it to where you get big chunks of this semi-cooked sugar,” he explained. “You put that into the waffle and start to cook it, and it gets hot enough to make these little sugar crystal pockets inside of the waffle.”
Campbell’s love for different cultural food is one large aspect that drove him to open up Zombwitches.
“I love food culture,” he said. “I would hyper-fixate on one country’s style of cuisine and would spend a month making it and experimenting different things, kind of learning how to do all the different techniques. And then (Pocatello) didn’t have a good Cuban sandwich, and I think that’s where I started settling into my menu, was bringing a good Cuban sandwich to Pocatello.”
Currently, Zombwitches doesn’t have a designated location but roams the city and can be found at many farmer’s markets. Campbell also posts a weekly schedule on the Zombwitches Facebook page for those who want to swing by to snag a sandwich or side.
And if someone does, they can’t mistake the green-painted truck or the Cuban food aromas drifting from its windows.
“We wanted the truck to be a character as much as anything else, and even the food are characters,” he said. “The whole thing was almost a developing work of fiction that we made from our vision of it.”