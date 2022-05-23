A new bakery called Rae's Bake Shoppe & Café will soon open in McCammon.
The bakery originally opened in Preston in June of 2019. Michelle Furniss, the owner, explained that it started out as a coffee shop before being expanded into a bakery. The location in Preston is closed, and Furniss is now remodeling the new location at 201 Center St. in McCammon.
"My building is sold in Preston, so I was looking for another place," she said. "I heard about the new place on Facebook Messenger, and it was exactly what I wanted."
Furniss explained that her bakery will offer breakfast and lunch to customers. Menu items will include hamburgers, breakfast sandwiches, biscuits and gravy and quiche.
"All of my baked goods are made from scratch," said Furniss. "Ingredients are locally sourced as much as possible."
Rae's Bake Shoppe will also offer many different drinks, including espresso and gourmet hot chocolate. Dessert items will include cookies, cinnamon rolls and muffins.
"I'm going to see what works best and roll with it," said Furniss.
Furniss believes the best part of running a bakery is interacting with the customers. She has also loved getting to know the people of McCammon.
"McCammon is an awesome town," she said. "I've moved around a lot. I've lived in Washington state, Oregon, Idaho and Utah. I love it in the country and the small town feel of McCammon."
Furniss hopes to open the bakery by mid-June or the beginning of July. More information about Rae's Bake Shoppe & Café can be found at facebook.com/raesbakeshoppe.