WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, has selected Pocatello Electric in Pocatello as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for January 2020. Pocatello Electric will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
Founded in 1902, Pocatello Electric is one of the oldest appliance stores in Idaho. Throughout its history, the business has supplied customers with a full range of home appliances and mattresses, pledging competitive pricing and a highly knowledgeable sales staff. Today, Pocatello Electric is owned and operated by Mike Vigliaturo.
“In business for 117 years, the business remains committed to providing exceptional customer service. ... Pocatello Electric has received the Idaho State Journal’s Readers’ Choice award for best appliance store each year since 2004, and its best customer service award three years in a row,” said Risch.
“Congratulations to Mike Vigliaturo and all of the employees at Pocatello Electric for being selected as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for January 2020,” Risch continued. “You make our great State proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”
Each month, Sen. Risch selects an Idaho small business that exemplifies the Idaho values of hard work, entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional commitment to community.