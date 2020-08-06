WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of Maag Prescription & Medical Supply in Pocatello as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for August 2020. Maag Prescription & Medical Supply will be recognized for their 70 years of business in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
In 1950, Irvin and Genevieve Maag opened then-Maag Prescription Center in downtown Pocatello. The business grew to be relied on as the town’s local pharmacy. In 1977, the business was passed down to the Maags’ son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Kathy Maag. After nearly three decades of serving the community — and mere weeks into Greg and Kathy’s ownership — tragedy struck when a fire ravaged their storefront. The Maags quickly sprang into action and rebuilt their business across the street with the strong support of the Pocatello community.
Forty-three years later, Maag Prescription & Medical Supply remains a staple in Southeast Idaho and has expanded three times to meet the needs of their customers. Their ability to adapt quickly and meet customer demands has been especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the business now offering curbside pickup, free home delivery of prescriptions and oxygen tanks, and in-house production of hand sanitizer for the community. Their emphasis on customer satisfaction has been central to their continued success.
“The Maag family’s resilience and ability to overcome adversity through the years is a true testament to the character and values that make the Gem State such a great place to do business.” Risch said. "Today, Maag Prescription & Medical Supply plays an important role in serving the community and providing more than 20 jobs to Southeast Idaho in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Congratulations to Greg, Kathy, and all of the employees at Maag Prescription & Medical Supply on being selected as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for August 2020,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”
Idaho is consistently ranked one of the best places in the country to do business. Each month, Sen. Risch selects an Idaho small business that exemplifies the Idaho values of hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, and exceptional commitment to community.