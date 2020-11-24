RIGBY — Motivated by her passion for community involvement, Jolene Hurst started hosting the Holiday Boutique three years ago. Taking over Rigby's Garden Gate Nursery in the winter, the Holiday Boutique provides residents with an opportunity to shop from different vendors in the seasonally abandoned plant shop.
Hurst, who was born and raised in Rigby, moved away after getting married but couldn’t shake off her love for the small, hometown feel. She now works at Garden Gate Nursery in the spring and summer.
“My thought was, ‘Gosh, it just sits empty all winter. We could be using this,’” Hurst said. “Rigby doesn’t have a lot of shopping, so we tried it the first year — and we’ve kinda tweaked it every year — and so far it’s worked out well. People have enjoyed it and (enjoyed) having a place to go that’s not out of town. We have unique things that the big-box stores don’t have.”
This year, Hurst is hosting 14 vendors who have been carefully selected to ensure shoppers have a wide variety of options from decorating to gift giving and even baby preparation. She says that people even come in for last-minute gifts for holiday parties.
“For being small, we have a really good variety of things for people to choose from,” Hurst said. “Getting the vendors is a sorting process. I want every one of the vendors to be successful in here, so I limit how many of each person we have — one jam person, one honey person — and I do that for a reason: because I want them to be successful and have a good experience here, as well as our customers.”
Shopping isn’t the only thing Hurst hopes to provide, though.
“When they come through that door, I really work on the concept of sight, sound and smell, because that’s what the holidays are,” she said. “That’s what draws you back to when you were a little kid. That’s what draws you back to 'oh my grandma, my mom…' Those good experiences, happy experiences, in your life. I want them to come in here and be able to browse and shop, but just have it take them back to happy times.”
For her, being able to hear the stories of shoppers is the best part. Hurst loves when people recount events and traditions from their lives, especially when it brings happy memories of family members.
The Holiday Boutique at 465 Annis Highway is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with the exception of Thanksgiving. The boutique will close for the season Dec. 23 at the end of the business day.