RIGBY — Joe Cawley was born in Pocatello and grew up in Chubbuck to a line of "old Irish railroaders" on his father's side and the Northern Shoshone Tribe on his mother's side.
Cawley left Chubbuck and met his wife, Lisa, in Idaho Falls after moving to the area. He now lives in Rigby.
While recovering from a double hip replacement surgery post-retirement from law enforcement, Cawley drew an interest in glass work and began to research the art.
As his passion for glass work grew, Cawley built his own kiln and controller and turned his hobby into a business.
Currently, he focuses on creating jewelry, but he wants to give lighting fixtures and bowls a try in the future.
"I'm working on perfecting my glass-making process right now," Cawley said. "I like that what I'm doing is handmade and each piece is unique. The humidity in the air or the minerals in the glass make each piece different."
According to Cawley, the process can be difficult, and if the glass is pulled into cool air too soon, the piece could shatter.
Cawley now attends shows where he can display his work and sell pieces to people who may have never seen work like his before. While he says that he'd like to be successful, he doesn't want to make it into some type of "major corporation." Cawley says his prices allow for more people to have access to the products he creates.
"The best thing I've ever heard in my life is when people say they've never seen anything like it before," Cawley said. "The surprise of the process is my favorite part. What comes out sometimes just blows my mind. You control what you can, but what you get comes out even more beautiful than you can imagine."
If he could have people know one thing about his business, Cawley said he's very proud to make unique products locally. His pieces aren't mass-made products, and each one has a heart, soul and fascination behind it.
"What someone buys is unique and theirs," Cawley said.