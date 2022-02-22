Running your own business is a piece of cake, says a woman who oughta know.
Rexburg’s Constance Haworth has owned and operated her Rexburg Cakes since 2015. In that capacity, she makes everything from traditional birthday cakes to wedding cakes.
“I’ve even done divorce cakes,” she said. “We do cakes for every occasion.”
One of her more memorable creations involved a Groundhog Day cake that came complete with a truck’s steering wheel — yes, a steering wheel. In the movie of the same name, a scene-stealing groundhog grabs the truck’s steering wheel from weatherman Phil Connors (Bill Murray) and drives them off a cliff where they meet their demise.
“It took three and a half batches of Rice Crispy treats to sculpt (the groundhog),” Haworth said. “It took one batch of marshmallow fondant to cover the groundhog. It took another batch of buttercream for his fur.”
Haworth placed the groundhog on top of a German chocolate cake that weighed 22 pounds and served 40 people.
“This thing was massive, but it was so cute, so adorable,” she said.
All of Haworth’s cakes are made from scratch.
“We do use our own recipes. Our list of cake fillings changes every year,” she said.
Haworth is busiest during the warmer months of the year.
“Definitely the summer, without a doubt, is busiest. June, July and August, I’m always booked solid,” she said.
Ideas for her cakes come from Haworth’s customers.
“Somebody will call me and say, ‘I need a birthday cake for grandpa who is really into hunting and fishing’,” she said.
Haworth gets some of her ideas from Google or will have her customers send a picture of what they want. Haworth later sketches out a design and asks her customers if that’s what they’d like.
“There’s a lot of different ways of getting ideas and designs for a cake,” she said.
Originally from Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Haworth learned to love baking thanks to her grandmother, Hazel Wingler, who taught her how.
“From the time I was 2 years old, I remember crawling up on a chair in the kitchen sitting there and watching her. She let me do cookies with her,” she said. “It was fun making huge messes in the kitchen. She didn’t care what a big mess I made. She just let me be involved in cooking. She was a typical southern grandmother and the best cook.”
Haworth later moved from North Carolina to Rexburg to attend the former Ricks College, now Brigham Young University-Idaho. While at an Iona dance, Haworth met Ryan, and the couple went on to have eight children.
Haworth soon found herself continually making cakes for friends and family. Once her children got older, Haworth started her Rexburg Cakes company. Haworth’s business became so productive that she and Ryan expanded their kitchen to make more room for Haworth’s cake business.
“We added a set of double ovens. We added a full-size cake room with shelving for all my products,” she said.
A successful business equates excellent customer service, Haworth said.
“It’s really caring about customer service,” she said. “It creates a business and builds a business. I have wonderful customers who are loyal and amazing.”
With all that baking comes a lot of dirty dishes, but Haworth says she doesn’t mind that part of her business.
“See, that’s why you need eight kids,” she joked.
Haworth’s children range in age from 9 to 26. They all love to cook and are artists just like their mom.
“We’re a family of cooks. We love to bake. We're always in the kitchen,” she said. “The family that bakes together sticks together.”
Haworth noted that cooking is now considered an art form.
“The artistic medium of baking is one that’s blown up over the last 10 years. There is ‘Cake Wars’ and ‘Ace of Cakes,’" she said, referring to the television shows.
Haworth once met “Cake Boss” Duff Goldman at his Los Angeles Charm City Cakes.
“That was really fun. He’s really nice," she said. "It was fun getting to talk to him and to talk about cakes."
Haworth encourages anyone with the dream of starting their own business to do so and to create one that they love.
“I would say, ‘Just do it,’” she said. "There’s always a little fear in starting something new. There’s the fear of the unknown, but you’ll never know unless you try it. Pursue something you’re passionate about. If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.”
For more information on Haworth’s Rexburg Cakes, call 208-970-8521 or visit rexburgcakes.com.