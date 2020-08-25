REXBURG — Isaac Payne loved doing martial arts as a child — so much so that as an adult he created his own gym, Payne Athletic Company. The business is located at 19th North and 12th West in Rexburg, right behind Mother Hibbard’s Country Store.
“When I got into martial arts as a kid, it was a way to stay active," Payne said. "As I got older, martial arts was very applicable with law enforcement and military. I love teaching people how to take care of themselves and protect themselves."
During the day, Payne works as the Madison County Sheriff’s Office public information officer. He has worked for the Sheriff’s Office on and off since 2004. After work, Payne heads over to his martial arts facility that he runs with his wife of 15 years, Amanda Payne, who does the business’s books.
“As soon as I finish (work), I go there. Amanda is generally there, too," Isaac said. "We at least see each other. She helps me manage all of the finances and runs a lot of the logistics of the business."
The Paynes are parents to three boys: Haden, 13, Dylan, 10 and Sawyer, 5, all of whom are learning martial arts.
The couple started their martial arts business nearly five years ago.
“The mission is to teach people and to make them safer," Isaac said. "As long as it’s doing that, I can do my hobbies. Other people get to learn; everybody wins."
Of course, the business needs to make back any costs it incurs to stay open, and so far it has, Isaac said.
“Honestly, as long as it keeps supporting itself, that’s all I really care about," he said. "I feel like there’s a community for it — this family feel to it. It’s more than just people who come to my gym. They’re my friends, my surrogate family. They do as much for me as I do for them.”
At the athletic club, the Paynes teach both the young and the young at heart. Children as young as 5 years old attend with 300 people attending at various times. Isaac spends up to three hours a night at the facility. At the gym, the couple teaches Krav Maga, an Israeli Army self-defense style; Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu; and a Thai style of boxing called Muay Thai.
Martial arts make for a great workout, Payne said.
“You take something like casually jogging that burns — depending on your body size — 400 calories a day," he said. "Active martial arts drilling is really hard and moving really well burns 800 to 1,000 calories an hour. It’s a very good exercise."
Isaac's martial arts recently caught the attention of victims' rights advocate Elizabeth Smart. Isaac wrote a safety manual for Smart’s organization.
“She wanted to put together a self-defense program that she could teach at her foundation," he said. "She sought us out. She’s very much on the same page as us — it’s something women needed to know. Women need to get acquainted with this as a life skill.”
In the midst of starting his own martial arts academy, in 2018 doctors diagnosed Isaac with colon cancer. Surgeons removed a foot of his intestines to fight the disease.
“I had surgery, and chemo started in November, the week after Thanksgiving,” he said.
Chemotherapy continued through the following year. Isaac kept going to his gym but only for a few hours on Wednesdays. Thanks to his wife and fellow instructors, the Paynes’ gym continued to operate.
“A lot of the instructors would help teach and pinch hit when I was too sick,” he said.
His teachers and students became a strong support system while Isaac underwent chemo treatments.
“I attribute a lot of my mental success and spiritual success to those people,” he said.
Today, Isaac is cancer free.
“I’m totally in remission,” he said.
Isaac continues to concentrate on his gym that was a dream of his and Amanda’s for years.
“It was something we had talked about," he said. "It was something we wanted to implement. We thought, ‘The timing is now.’ We just created the need to do it."
Amanda says that the business provides her with the flexibility she needs to balance work and family life.
“Our kids are still pretty young," she said. "It’s nice that I can work around their schedules or sometimes bring them with me as needed. It’s one of the perks of owning your own business."
Isaac said those wanting to start up their own businesses need to do their homework on the industry they’re considering.
“Do a lot of planning. Every bit of planning you do shows," he said. "If you can execute a well thought out business plan, then you’ll have a much higher rate of success. Trying to do stuff on the fly will just create more work for yourself. By doing things with purpose and planning it ahead, you’ll see a lot more success especially in how you spend your resources."
Isaac also encouraged would-be business owners to make sure that they spend their resources on the right things.
“One of the things was the learning curve," he said. "Martial arts is not a traditional market as far as how you advertise. You can’t go buy ads everywhere. You have to be a little bit creative and get into those advertising modalities that work best for your area."
Amanda urged entrepreneurs to understand that it takes time to learn the ropes in any business.
“I think one of the biggest things is to realize you’re not going to know everything right away, to be willing to adapt and to always be looking to learn and improve,” she said.
The greatest indicator of business success is having a great desire to make it happen, Isaac said.
“I feel like a lot of what attributes to our success is that it’s something we really believe in,” he said. “If it’s not something you’re truly passionate about, it would be very hard to put that time and energy into something. There’s one side of it — people buy what you’re selling. More than that, they’re buying why you’re selling it.”
For more information on the Payne Athletic Company, call 208-757-6807 or visit payneathleticcompany.com.