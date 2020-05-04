POCATELLO — How does a business that depends on people regularly gathering together in an relatively small, enclosed space survive a virus pandemic that requires people to do just the opposite?
A family-owned theater in Pocatello has had to adapt to that challenge. But by capitalizing on one of its most popular assets, the theater has so far stayed in business.
And that’s despite COVID-19 requiring people to stay out of the theater since March 17.
Saundra and and Clesie Lewis — who own the Reel Theatre at 310 E. Oak Street in Pocatello — weren’t sure how their business would survive.
But the popularity of their popcorn sparked the germ of an idea. A $2,000 a week idea, in fact. The couple’s popcorn, which is made with coconut oil, is incredibly popular.
“We have people come in off the street just to buy popcorn,” Saundra said.
So they decided to hold weekly popcorn sales. The first sale was March 21 and was a huge success. They sold their popcorn for $5 per 130 ounce bag, which is about $1.50 less than the usual theater price.
The first event ran from 3 to 6 p.m. But now the sales typically go from noon to 7 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot.
The sale on Saturday was their fifth.
It was again successful and it’s due mainly to the theater’s already well-established reputation for excellent popcorn.
The sales were also aided by heightened awareness created by social media and fans of the theater and its popcorn.
Kristen Barrington said, “Thank you for the yummy popcorn! Everyone loved it.”
And just as an indication of its popularity, some motorists in line for the very first sale March 21 waited two hours for their popcorn.
But Lewis says they’ve now tweaked the process to run more smoothly. So the wait is down to about 15 minutes or so for most people.
Motorists just enter the end of the parking lot, drive up next to the building, collect their popcorn — pickles are also on sale for $2 each — and leave.
But Robert Diedrich asked on Facebook what people should do if they don’t have a car?
Lewis says that those who don’t have vehicles can just arrive by bicycle or walk. Just as long as they stay in the theater’s parking lot.
Diedrich replies with a big smile emoji: “walk.”
The theater enjoys considerable community goodwill judging from Facebook posts.
Vickie Rice says on Facebook that she’s pleased they’re offering the popcorn sales events: “Thank you for giving us something to look forward to.”
The event also included a canned food drive for the local Salvation Army at the same time as the popcorn sale on Saturday. It was successful, according to Lewis.
Meanwhile, the popcorn funds are helping. During the sale on May 2, they sold about 1,000 bags of popcorn.
And they sold that amount despite a rainstorm. The Saturday before that they had about 400 vehicles drive in for popcorn.
Patti Sherburne says on Facebook, “Through all the crap, it’s so SO good to see so many helping out local!”
Saundra said the popcorn sales so far have raised about $2,000 a week to keep the theater in business, despite it not currently having any customers coming in to see movies.
Others comment on Facebook that they’re eager to return to watching movies at the theater again.
Saundra says they will continue the outdoor popcorn sales until they can reopen, which they hope will be June 16 if all goes well.
But even then they will still have to ensure maintenance of social distancing and other recommendations by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent any issues with COVID-19.
In preparation for that day, they have been doing extensive sanitizing and some renovations.
Meanwhile, the theater’s next popcorn sale is May 9 from noon to 7 p.m.
Others on social media say they can’t wait for the theater to reopen.
Danny Jacaway says: “I love this place so much.”
Candace Neeser adds: “U guys are awesome.”
“Thank you so much,” Saundra Lewis replies. “We love our community. We will make it through this because of wonderful people like you.”