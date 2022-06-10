Pony Express Car Wash

The sign at the Pony Express Car Wash at 4500 Yellowstone Avenue.

 Maddy Long mlong@journalnet.com

Pony Express Car Wash is planning to build a second location in Pocatello.

The first location is at 4500 Yellowstone Ave. Kyle Benson, one of the partners of Pony Express Car Wash, explained that this location has just begun its fourth year in Pocatello.

"We're really excited to get something actually within the city limits of Pocatello," said Benson. "I think the location is going to be really good for the community."

Pony Express Car Wash also has locations in Ammon and Idaho Falls. In addition to the second location in Pocatello, Pony Express Car Wash is also planning to build a location in Blackfoot.

"My partners and I are really excited to build this location and the Blackfoot one as well," said Benson.

The new location will be built at 201 N. Fifth Ave. at the former Raven's Nest. Benson hopes that the second location will be completed by the end of March.