Celebrating the change in owners of Pocatello's Sodamix, new owners Scott and Stephanie Merrill (center) cut the ribbon among community members, Sodamix franchisor Kameron Crandall, and previous Sodamix owner Chanse Carter.
POCATELLO — After decades of working in agriculture and trucking, husband-and-wife team Scott and Stephanie Merrill are trading dairy cows and trucking parts for cookie cutters and soda syrups as they take over the Sodamix at 4185 Pole Line Road.
Last Friday the Merrills celebrated their purchase of the business with a ribbon cutting where members of the community were invited to indulge in the soda shop’s sweet treats. And though the couple hasn’t yet dabbled in a business where pumping soda syrup and frosting cookies is the name of the game, they’re excited to take the reins and get started.
“I grew up on a dairy farm, managed ranches, owned a ranch, came back and then we had a trucking company for a few years,” said Scott, who is from the Blackfoot area. “We just decided we wanted to do something different, take on a new challenge, and slow down a little bit.”
Scott explained the situation around acquiring the Sodamix didn’t feel like coincidence when he spoke with Kam Crandall, the franchisor of all Sodamix locations, and Chanse Carter, then-owner and operator of Pocatello’s Sodamix location.
“I just don’t believe in coincidence,” he said. “The way things just came together and the conversations we had with Kameron and then with (the Carters), they had some unfortunate things going on with their family and just left us with this opportunity. And Chanse started this and built something really good. So we’re excited to take it on and grow it and do some new things.”
There are currently no plans to change anything about the shop and the treats it sells — which includes specialty sodas and energy drinks, Reed’s Dairy Ice Cream and enormous cookies whose dough is never frozen, but the Merrills are interested in investing in a food trailer they plan to bring to events to sell their goodies.
“We hear there’s a need for that and an opportunity,” he said. “So we’ll be able to set up a trailer at events.”
In addition to taking over a thriving business, the Merrills won’t have to worry about trying to retain employees, which is a current challenge for many businesses.
“We have a great crew,” Scott said. “Leah, our manager, has been here from day one with Chanse and we would not be able to do it without her. And there’s a lot of others … who have been here from the beginning that have really helped us.”
When asked about why she thinks employee retention at Sodamix is higher than most businesses, manager Leah Parkinson attributed it to a fun work environment and treating everyone well.
“I’m a little older, so I treat (employees) like they’re my kids and treat them how I’d want to be treated,” Parkinson said. “And we train them so that we can give customers the best experience.”
At the ribbon cutting Carter said goodbye to the business that he jumpstarted several years back with his wife, Tiffany. The pair started the construction on the building back in 2020, hit a few road bumps during the pandemic and opened Sodamix in May of 2022, bringing the franchise’s first location to the Pocatello area.
“It’s been really fun,” Carter said. “It’s a ton of work, like a lot more work honestly than someone looking from the outside in probably thinks — it’s just drinks and cookies, you know? There’s a lot of moving parts and logistics, but I had a blast. I love meeting new people and talking to new people and it’s a really fun atmosphere.”
Though they enjoyed the experience, the Carters passed over the reins of the Sodamix to the Merrills after Tiffany was diagnosed with cancer last October. She now has a good bill of health, Carter explained, but the past year gave him perspective on what they wanted for their family.
“Going through that while I was working full time, with five kids, and trying to manage this, it was a really hard time for us,” he said. “You realize what’s important in those moments and we realized that time is more important than money. You know, being able to have time so I can be a good dad, husband and then have good mental health myself without being stretched too thin.”
The Carters will be moving to Houston where Chanse landed a job opportunity and where they’ll be close to the Houston Methodist Hospital in case Tiffany’s cancer returns. And although they’ve turned in their cookie spatulas at the Sodamix, they will still own the building and check in from time to time.
“That’s why I sold (Sodamix) to Scott,” Carter said. “I was really particular about who I wanted to sell this to. We put everything into this — blood, sweat and tears. It was kind of our baby. And it was important to get the right person and Scott definitely fits that. He and Stephanie are going to do great. They care about people, they care about the employees, and they care about the customers. … And Scott’s got all the qualities that embodies an owner. He wants to give back to the community, so he’s going to do a great job.”
For those interested in learning more about what treats the Sodamix offers, visit www.thesodamix.com.
