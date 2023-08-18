Sodamix

Celebrating the change in owners of Pocatello's Sodamix, new owners Scott and Stephanie Merrill (center) cut the ribbon among community members, Sodamix franchisor Kameron Crandall, and previous Sodamix owner Chanse Carter.

 STEPHANIE BACHMAN-WEST/For the Journal

POCATELLO — After decades of working in agriculture and trucking, husband-and-wife team Scott and Stephanie Merrill are trading dairy cows and trucking parts for cookie cutters and soda syrups as they take over the Sodamix at 4185 Pole Line Road.

Last Friday the Merrills celebrated their purchase of the business with a ribbon cutting where members of the community were invited to indulge in the soda shop’s sweet treats. And though the couple hasn’t yet dabbled in a business where pumping soda syrup and frosting cookies is the name of the game, they’re excited to take the reins and get started.

