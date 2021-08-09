POCATELLO — After a fire destroyed their home in 2018, Shane and Tawnya Turner of Pocatello have relied on their food truck as their main source of income for the past several years.
Founded in 2016, the couple’s business The Picnic Basket has been a staple within the food truck industry in the Gate City area for the past five years. Serving hundreds of customers per week, the truck dishes out popular delicacies such as Philly cheesesteaks as well as pulled pork sandwiches and nachos with house-made barbecue sauce.
"We used to get pre-made barbeque sauce and it just wasn't good, so I started incorporating my own twist into the sauce and eventually I just decided to create my own," Shane said.
The homemade condiment was so popular at its beginning that the couple started to bottle and sell their barbeque sauce to eager customers.
Shane has had a lifelong passion for cooking, and ever since an accident two decades ago, he’s been able to put his passions to good use within the community.
“My husband was in a car wreck about 20 years ago," Tawnya said. "His back was destroyed because of the accident, which doesn’t allow him to work anymore. We can’t seem to get help from Social Security, so I bought him a food truck so he’d have something to do."
She added, “My husband has been cooking his whole life. He's a natural at it and it's something he’s always loved to do.”
Tawnya has also faced challenges of her own, battling a second run of breast cancer. To assist in additional bills, she has been working at Tom’s Gyros and Burgers in Pocatello as a waitress when possible.
The couple also faced a setback in the fall of 2018, when a fire spread throughout their trailer home in Chubbuck. The fire forced the couple to relocate, and claimed a majority of their belongings as well as the lives of many household pets.
Both owners of the food truck are Idaho natives. They’ve lived in Pocatello for a large portion of their lives and are very fond of the area and the connections it holds.
“I was born and raised here, these are my people," Tawnya said. "I can’t think of being anywhere else.”
Shane, who was raised in Wapello — an unincorporated community within Bingham County north of Blackfoot — moved to Pocatello 34 years ago at the age of 16.
While the food truck typically operates out of the Family Dollar parking lot at 1433 N. Main St., it also makes appearances elsewhere including at the Food Truck Round About that takes place Mondays throughout the summer at the downtown pavilion on North Main Street as well as at various other events around the area.