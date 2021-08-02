POCATELLO — To kick off its second year, the Crafter’s Market is hosting a Passport to Downtown event beginning Saturday.and lasting throughout the month.
During the market this week at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., people can pick up passports from the market's vendors, from DNH Studios or from Crafted: Beverages. The passport contains “ports of call” — a collection of 10 retailers on Main Street in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
When customers visit each of the businesses, they will get a stamp in their passports. Each shop has a unique stamp, and no purchase is required to participate.
Story continues below video
The Crafter's Market, which takes place weekly throughout the year usually from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will have extended hours this week during the annual Oldies Rod & Custom Car Show, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
David Hance — one of the owners of DNH Studios and the organizer of the market — said in an email that the Passport to Downtown event aims to “encourage people to visit stores they may not normally or have ever visited, to introduce them to the Crafter's Market, to introduce them to some of our vendors, and to get people out and about to see that Main Street is growing and evolving.”
People have until 5 p.m. Aug. 28 to drop off their passports to DNH Studios. Everyone who turns in a completed passport will be entered to win prizes from Crafter’s Market vendors and participating retailers.
The drawings will take place Aug. 29, and winners will be notified via email or phone.
The shops participating in the Passport to Downtown event are:
— A Family Affair Candle Co., inside Station Square in Suite Q
— Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St.
— DNH Studios, inside Station Square in Suite G
— The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
— Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., Suite B
— Goodbye Hello Crafts and Boutique, 144 N. Main St.
— JT Rainbow Couture, inside Station Square in Suite Q
Read the latest edition of the East Idaho Business Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.