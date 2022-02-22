POCATELLO — East Idahoans looking for an escape don’t have to travel far thanks to a Pocatello-based business that’s bringing the adventure right to their door.
Envision Escape Rooms, which opened in September, specializes in custom and pre-designed mobile escape rooms.
“We’ve loved escape rooms for a while now and we knew we wanted to start our own, but we were having trouble finding the absolute perfect location,” said Sloan Dalley, who co-owns the business with her husband, Josh Dalley. “We figured if we couldn’t find a brick-and-mortar spot, we would just scale it down and make it mobile so more people could enjoy them.”
In an escape room, participants must work together to find clues, solve puzzles and get out.
Sloan says the escape rooms, which they can bring to people’s homes, make for a fun date night, team-building exercise or youth group activity.
“It’s something the entire family can do together — just good wholesome fun for everyone,” she said.
Envision currently offers three pre-designed escape rooms: Ghost Bride, Limo Escape and Unabomber Tent.
Those looking for a slightly spooky experience can try out the Ghost Bride escape room inspired by the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland. Located in an enclosed trailer, participants have 30 minutes to search an “attic” for clues and escape the Ghost Bride’s lair.
The business’s most popular escape room takes place in a 35-foot Cadillac Escalade limousine.
“You’re on your way to a concert when things turn for the worse, and you must escape before it’s too late,” Sloan said, adding that the limo stays parked the entire time, so people don’t have to worry about getting car sick.
The Unabomber Tent is a true-crime inspired escape room. In that room, up to four separate groups can compete against each other and the clock as they try to solve clues and diffuse a bomb.
Sloan says they change their themes occasionally so their guests can continue to enjoy new experiences.
The rooms come fully staffed, powered and ready to go, Sloan said, adding that there is no setup required on the customers’ end.
“We rent the escape rooms out hourly, and rates start at $100 (per) hour,” Sloan said, adding that there are discounts available after the first hour. “You can add on other rooms for an additional fee.”
Sloan says they’re willing to travel anywhere, but they do charge a small mileage fee for locations that are 25 miles or more outside of Pocatello.
The business is willing to create custom escape rooms as well.
“We can design an escape room for any theme, budget and party. We’ve done events like ‘Amazing Race, Idaho,’ private birthday parties, high school sports team parties and pop-up locations throughout Southeast Idaho,” Sloan said, adding that they’ve received requests based on television, book and decade themes as well. “Anything you can ‘envision,’ we can create — hence the name, Envision Escape Rooms.”
For those who just want to try out an escape room rather than rent one, the business also offers pop-up events once or twice a month.
“This is where you come to us and pay by the person to do our escape rooms. We did a Christmas pop-up where we had a Christmas version of our limo available,” Sloan said.
The locations of their pop-up events change each time, so those interested in learning more should follow the business on Facebook or Instagram to find out when and where the events are going to take place.
The Dalleys want to do even more things in the future.
“We are always planning to expand and grow,” Sloan said. “Our favorite thing to do is to design the rooms and puzzles. We have some exciting plans for pop-up events this year that will be unlike any escape room you’ve ever been to.”
In the meantime, Sloan encourages people to give their current escape rooms a try.
“The cool thing about our escape rooms is they are only 30 minutes, so if you’re hesitant to try an hour-long room, ours is a perfect one to try first,” Sloan said. “We also give out unlimited hints if needed, so we can help you along the way.”
For more information, visit envisionescaperoomsidaho.com.