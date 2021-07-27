POCATELLO — Whether you’re aware of it or not, you’re familiar with Nick Hottmann’s work — you’ve seen it all over town.
While he’s most well known for his murals — including ones on Main Street at Station Square, Bru House Galilei, Xeus and Apollo’s and Crimson Court, on the North Building on South Arthur Avenue, as well as at places such as the Mountain View Event Center — he’s also in the business of sprucing things up.
He recently repainted the historic sign at the Oasis Sports Bar on North Main Street and gave a makeover to the palm tree and flamingos adorning the lawn at Sandbagger's Bar & Grill on Yellowstone Avenue.
Just on the 200 block of West Center Street, a person can view three of Hottmann’s projects — the repainted awnings at the Paris Building, the mural on the walkway beneath the Monarch Hotel, and the signage and paint on the Brick 243 restaurant that is set to open this fall.
He was working on the Brick 243 project at the time of this interview, wearing straw hat, a black shirt and khaki pants and covered nearly from head to toe in paint.
Hottmann says he’s tentatively booked through the end of the year with community art projects.
This is all in addition to running a successful graphic design firm that also keeps him busy.
While today his life is filled with sunshine and rainbows — in the form of art — a decade ago it looked very different.
Hottmann always knew he wanted to be an artist. From an early age, he was creative. He’d doodle and he’d pause Disney movies on VCR to try to replicate the scenes. When he went to college, he majored in art.
After he met his wife, they moved from Michigan to Texas. He became an autoCAD engineer there before his job was outsourced to China.
After that, he became a regional manager for Burger King in Texas. He said he was “living out of paper bags and living in hotels.” His life was demanding. He was constantly driving many hours to deal with issues and taking calls from employees with questions — including a memorable incident involving puke on a slide in a play area.
Hottmann said that at that time, he weighed more than 300 pounds.
“I wore the white shirt and I wore the tie and I had to be clean shaven and I had the tight haircut, so everyone called me Peter Griffin (from ‘Family Guy’),” he said.
At the age of 30, Hottmann had a stroke. He had to be hospitalized for six weeks.
“I couldn’t use my right side all the way for a long time,” he said. “I couldn’t work and I didn’t know what I was going to start doing.”
During his recovery, people started asking if they could buy some of his old artwork to help him out financially. Eventually someone offered him gallery space in the town of Abilene, Texas, which started him down his current path.
“It took off pretty well (at the gallery) and I became the resident artist, so I had a studio there,” Hottmann said. “... It evolved from there, and through physical therapy, I started getting better. My hands tingle once in a while and I still get bad headaches, but long-term I feel like I’ve recovered pretty good."
After that, he got a job at MillerCoors in Texas, designing beer ads. Then one day in 2018, Hottmann and his wife, Jessica, decided they needed a slower pace of life. They uprooted their family and moved to Pocatello.
“We literally just decided on a whim, ‘We’re going to move,’” Hottmann said. “My wife’s aunt and uncle lived up here and they were like, ‘You should move to Pocatello. It’s beautiful up here. There’s four seasons.’ And I was like, ‘OK, sold. Done.’ So we both quit our jobs, moved here blind, didn’t have a job, found the house on Craigslist.”
After moving to the Gate City, Hottmann worked at BengalWorks for a while before getting involved with Denis Clijsters, who owns Station Square on Main Street, and began doing odd jobs for him. Eventually he and Jessica, as well as two other relatives, opened DNH Studios inside Station Square, which sells everything from candles to bandanas for pets to tutus, as well as some of Hottmann’s smaller works.
In September 2020, Hottmann completed his first big work in Pocatello: the massive three-story mural on the backside of Station Square. Then came the mural on the side of the North Building adjacent to Simplot Square. From there, more and more people started reaching out to him for projects and in January he began working entirely for himself.
“There came a point where enough people were asking me to do work that I felt like this needed to be my full-time job,” he said. “So I switched over ... and stopped doing anything else and now I’m an independent graphic designer and muralist.”
At the time when Hottmann began working for himself, he wasn’t positive he could make it work long term, but the commissions have been rolling in.
“There has not been a month since January that I have not painted a mural,” he said. “... It’s been good and it’s been fun and I’ve been super blessed to do it.”
‘OPEN MINDED TO PROGRESS’
When wandering around downtown Pocatello these days, it’s hard to believe that it was only about five years ago when there was a debacle over the mural at local artist Stan Gates’ firehouse on North Arthur Avenue.
The mural, which was painted by Chris Doucette, was done without pre-approval from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, which told Gates he would need to paint over the mural depicting running horses.
Gates appealed the decision to the Pocatello City Council, which ruled in his favor after a petition to save the mural received more than 6,000 signatures. The council made its decision unanimously, and the mural stayed.
At that time in March 2016, the then-assistant city planner and liaison to the Historic Preservation Commission said that, in addition to not being pre-approved by the city, one of the issues with the mural was that it wasn’t historical.
“Horses running through downtown didn’t happen,” the liaison told the Idaho State Journal at the time. “If they were pulling a fire truck it wouldn’t be a problem since that is representative of the building’s history.”
Five years later, there are murals all over downtown — and many of them don’t represent Pocatello’s past.
The largest mural project in downtown — the Old Town Art Alley behind the 100 block of North Main Street — features the work of dozens of artists who have painted everything from a tiger to an astronaut to a bird riding a bicycle, as well as major abstractions like lungs with eyes and mouths, and much more.
During the recent Mural Fest — which was put on by SIXES Big Walls, another local business that specializes in murals — Hottmann completed a mural featuring a cartoon dragon. Not exactly representative of anything in Earth’s history, let alone Pocatello’s.
The times are clearly changing, and they’re changing without much pushback. The result is a lot more color on the walls of downtown.
“The city has been really open minded to the progress. They’ve kind of embraced the change,” Hottmann said. “They know the art’s here (to stay). People are appreciating it. Especially when we’re such an outdoor, active city with bikes and walking and trails, I’m like, ‘Why not have stuff out here and check out the neons at night, check out the murals during the day, and kind of have something to do?’”
When he presented the idea for the mural at Station Square — which features an astronaut, a bandit raccoon and a boy with lasers coming out of his eyes — to the Historic Preservation Commission, there was some mild apprehension.
“That was really out of the box for in town — astronauts and ice cream cones and 3D laser guys,” Hottmann said. "Of course the (HPC) they were like, ‘This is pretty big,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ They’re like, ‘It’s different,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ And one of the ladies on there, she was one of the older ladies on the board, she was like, ‘So why the astronaut? What does that have to do with Pocatello?’ So I made up something, which was not entirely inaccurate. Because this city is so small, when it gets dark here, you can see stars like you can’t see anywhere else and it’s really just cool. It’s exceptional. … So (I told her) it’s an astronaut because there’s this big sky. And she was like, ‘OK, that’s what I wanted to know.’”
Jim Anglesey, the city’s long-range senior planner and current staff liaison to the Historic Preservation Commission, told the East Idaho Business Journal that the members of the HPC have nearly all changed since 2016 and he has only been with the city since last year.
While he couldn't comment on the actions of the HPC in 2016 regarding Gates’ mural, he did give some guidelines on how murals on historic buildings are reviewed by the commission. He says it's much more about preserving historic parts of buildings than it is about preventing modern art.
“When it comes to the Historic Downtown Design Guidelines as well as the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties, it’s not a matter of what the mural is per say (historically accurate or modern art),” Anglesey said via email. “Rather, it is all about preserving or maintaining distinctive/significant features or materials of the historic structure. This would mean that murals would not be appropriate on exposed or original brick, front-facing facades or on significant architectural features on the side or rear of the building, or any other material that is distinctive to the design of the structure."
He continued, "Murals are appropriate on alley-facing walls or side walls so long as they are not on original materials or exposed brick or other significant architectural features. If there are proposals where a new mural would replace or cover up a ‘ghost sign’ or other historically significant sign/display or feature on the side or rear of the building, then ‘historically accurate’ designs may be necessary.”
‘THE GOOD AMBASSADOR’
While Hottmann is running a business, he says that because he doesn’t have any overhead costs and he’s his business’s only employee, he is willing and able to keep his costs low.
“I’m probably cheaper than most shops in town,” he said. “I don’t have eight employees and insurance and a building to pay for. I have my own office with my own equipment in my house. I do everything in my own house and I don’t have to pay anyone else. I can make close to minimum wage on a project because I’m still paying my bills.”
He will also work with his clients on payment plans if they can pay for an entire project upfront.
“All my murals are negotiable,” he said. "... It always comes down to materials and cost and stuff like that, but I ask for 10 percent upfront for a deposit so that way you’re not going to flake on me last minute. And then if a business says, ‘We love this. We just can’t swing that right now,’ ‘OK then let’s do payments. Can we sign a contract where you make payments over a year?’ I’ve got several clients that I worked with where they pay X amount each month until it’s paid off. It’s good for me because that way it’s residual so every month I know I’m getting X amount of money coming in. But it’s also really convenient and helpful for them, too, so that way they’re not having to sell the farm.”
Hottmann is also active on social media, and when he’s working on a project, he promotes the business that is paying him.
“Yeah, they’re paying me to do a job, but I’m also the good ambassador,” he said. “I really try to support the small businesses in town. Sure, I could go paint a mural at Walmart, but they’re not necessarily going to care. But it means a lot to Sandy (Madrid) at the Bru House if I paint on her building. And it’s noticeable and it’s different and people stop and ask what you're doing. That’s the kind of thing that I like to see. I like to see people appreciate it but it also really helps the businesses and the locations that I work on as well.”
Supporting small businesses is a huge thing for him and he will sometimes help businesses out even if it means he’ll only break even on a project or even lose money.
For vendors of the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market and the Crafters Market at Station Square, he will design a logo for them and design and print 500 business cards and a 2-foot-by-8-foot banner, all for $150, which is less than they’d pay elsewhere.
“My cost on that, I about break even on, but if it’s something that’s cheap and something they can really appreciate and use, then fine. That’s wonderful. That’s great for me,” Hottmann said.
He says that sometimes people will tell him that he’s not charging enough for his services.
“I’m not in the business to make hand over fist money,” he said. “I want to have art on the walls. It’s fun; people appreciate it. ... I’ve even had other clients and other artists that kind of look at me and they’re like, ‘You know, you’re selling yourself short or you’re under charging.’ I’m not under-charging if that’s what I want to charge them.”
Hottmann has also worked with Stephanie Palagi at Historic Downtown Pocatello on the organization’s rebranding, starting with the new logo when it changed its name from Old Town Pocatello. He’s also designed the new nightlife logo for downtown and will be working on the Revive @ 5 logo as well as a new design for the First Friday Art Walk signs.
Also in conjunction with downtown, he will be repainting all the benches and trash cans colors other than their current maroon and will be giving the Old Town Bark Park a sprucing up.
‘BREATH OF LIFE’
While breaking out totally on his own has turned out to be more time consuming than working for someone else, Hottmann says it’s been worth it.
“Tonight I’m going to meet a client to rebrand their drink line, and then I’m going to go home and I’ve got two websites I’ve got to update tonight before I crash and then tomorrow morning I’m back painting,” he said. “I jokingly say I quit a 9 to 5 to work a 24/7. But with the flexibility of where I’m at now, next week I’m taking Wednesday and Thursday off and we’re taking my boys to Lagoon (Amusement Park) because I can do that. … All the businesses that I work with I’m pretty transparent with and ... they’re all really supportive of the fact that this is family first to me.”
In addition to the murals and graphic design elements of his business, he has also been restoring old signs around town.
“It’s neat to see something rusted and beat up and dented, dilapidated, and then you walk in a couple days later and it looks brand new. It’s a neat thing for me,” Hottmann said. "People driving through wouldn’t notice, and that’s the goal. That’s what I want. I want things to look nice and up-kept and clean. The Paris update made that corner look a lot brighter and colorful and clean. The Oasis helps. And we’re going to do the Harrison sign (on the corner of West Center and South Main streets) in August.”
Ghost signs — hand-painted signs on the sides of buildings that depict something from the past — are particularly special for Hottmann.
“I’d love to get a nonprofit going to restore the ghost murals in town because I think the ghost murals are cool,” he said. “They’re really fun and they’re part of the heritage of a small town like this that has this history.”
While he has a wide range of projects he can work on, he says there is one kind of project he won’t work on: anything involving a political agenda. He applauds Josh Pohlman at SIXES Big Walls for doing the same.
“I think Pocatello is really embracing a lot of that because of that very reason,” Hottmann said. “We’re not pushing an agenda. We’re not telling you to be pro-gun or pro-life or vote red or vote blue. The murals are just fun. They’re supposed to be colorful and they’re supposed to be something that’s uplifting. Last year when we had COVID and it was just a dumpster fire of a year, being able to walk around downtown and see something that’s a breath of life and it’s new energy, that’s the goal. That’s what we want to do. That’s what I want to do and I know Josh has the same mentality — he’s about the heart and about the passion for it.”
Eventually, he would like to do more murals throughout the region, but for now he’s dedicated to slinging as much paint as he can on the walls of Pocatello.
“It’s been a fun ride,” Hottmann said. “As long as people want to keep having me do murals, I’ll keep accepting them.”
For more information on Hottmann’s murals and to keep up to date with what he is doing around town, follow him at facebook.com/nhottmannart and on Instagram at @nickhottmannart. For more information about the graphic design side of his business — including hats, mugs, stickers, website design and more — visit @NHCreativeLLC on Facebook and Instagram.