Just past a year from starting Pierre’s Pedal Project in his garage, John Beller has found not only a new space for the bike recycling project but also some more hands on deck.
Beller, working with the nonprofit Teton Valley Community Recycling, has made a nice niche by finding decrepit low- to mid-range bicycles, collecting spare parts, and refurbishing the bikes for a new life. He then sells the bikes at a very low cost, mostly to children and marginalized members of Teton Valley’s community.
“Can we take those bikes and can we get parts and things to rebuild these bikes and make them useful? That clearly became obvious that there are tons of bikes,” said Beller.
Volunteer Wray Landon echoed the sentiment.
“I’m forever pulling bikes out of the dump that are better than my own,” said Landon, with a laugh.
Beller and Landon were also joined by volunteer John Norton at the school district offices where Ross Ave. and 1st St. meet. Beller found the spot thanks to a grant from the Teton Springs Foundation, and a helping hand from Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme.
“As you know, as everyone knows, space is at a premium,” said Beller. “We had talked last fall to some people when we were doing the Teton Valley Cares program and got some no’s. When we asked again we got ahold of Monte (Woolstenhulme) and he said this old shop room was available. He gave us a very reasonable lease price and we jumped right on it.”
With the new space and the helping hands, Pierre’s Pedals also acquired some funding for new tools, making the operation more efficient, and mechanic training through a grant from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley. It will also allow the project to host those who are looking to learn how to fix their bikes.
“The next piece was really building this into something sustainable as opposed to just one or two people working it. Getting volunteers in, and trying to establish hours where people can come in and work on bikes, learn how to work on their own bike, and we had a really nice donation that helped us buy tools. Helping people have an open space where they can come in and work on their bike or get their bike fixed for a donation,” said Beller.
Beller pointed to the old school shop as a more accessible space for individuals to get their bikes repaired, as Pierre’s fills a niche for the low- to mid-range bikes.
“This Mongoose, if you were to bring that into Fitzgerald’s or Peaked or Habitat, they don’t want to work on it because they can’t make money on it,” said Beller.
Norton pointed to his personal experiences to agree with Beller’s statement.
“I worked in a bike shop before and I can attest to some people being intimidated by a bike shop because some of the people there are a little condescending sometimes if you walk in with a Huffy,” said Norton.
“When I was a kid I had those feelings,” continued Norton. “I would bring my bike in and they would say just go home kid, do whatever you’re going to do. My dad had a friend, and he had a bike shop in the tool shed in his backyard and that’s where I would bring my bike to get fixed. He would show me stuff, I think there is a lot of value in that.”
That intimidation doesn’t just manifest itself in fixing bikes but also in buying them. Beller pointed to sticker shock as a reason that they are finding their niche… And finding homes for their bikes.
“You can go to Fitzgerald’s, or Peaked, or Habitat and spend 2, 3, 5, or $10k on a bike pretty easily. There is just not that mid to low range deal,” said Beller. “We’re looking around talking to people through word of mouth and last year we found homes for around 65 bikes through just word of mouth. People are looking for simple transportation.”
With Pierre’s off the line and ramping up speed, Beller hopes that the project can continue working with other local nonprofits to continue to grow and better serve the valley. Area thrift stores have been a natural partner.
“A lot of our better bikes we are trying to bring into See N’ Save or Second Act in Victor and they are sold through them, they just give us a donation back. That helps them and us. All those bikes are labeled and if there is a problem with the bikes people can bring them back and we can fix them. Through both of those places if people have bikes they can bring them directly to us here or they can drop off at either of those places and they’ll get to us,” Beller said.
Beller also hopes to get the school district to bite on offering an after-school program aimed at teaching students how to tinker with the bikes.
“We got a couple things going on. Through the (Teton Springs) Foundation grant, we have some funds to start working with the high school and trying to do an afterschool program. Hopefully this fall we’ll get that started where we can start working some kids in and start learning and picking through bikes.”
The skill could lead those younger individuals to some great summer employment opportunities, which are in high demand across the region and country.
“It would be great to get some kids, there is a tremendous need for bike mechanics, almost any form of labor, but bike mechanics are in short supply across the country. I was talking to one of the bike shops in Jackson a couple of days ago and they are desperate, they are even running an internship program to get kids interested,” said Beller.
Pierre’s promises an inviting learning environment as well.
“The beauty of these bikes is that if you screw that bike up, it’s no big deal. If you screw somebody’s $3k bike up, you have issues. We’re learning left and right,” said Landon.
All three had a good laugh at themselves when Landon remarked they could use some younger faces in the room.
“I hope your article will get some interest in people under 60 to work on this,” said Landon.
At the end of the day though, all three agreed that the sweetest part was seeing the joy on individual’s faces when taking their first ride on a new rig.
“To see these kids when they get on a bike, they hop on them and are gone and have this edge-to-edge grin on their face. It brings me back to when I was a kid and our bikes were our freedom. We could disappear and as long as we were back before the streetlights came on we were okay. It’s just such a neat thing if we can help kids that can’t get there on their own we will. For me it’s really, really satisfying,” said Beller.