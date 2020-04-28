RIGBY — Trent McGary said that physical therapy had always been in the back of his mind. He knew he wanted to work in the health care field and wanted to help others. After job shadowing different health care professionals, McGary said he knew physical therapy was the way to go.
“The thing that really turned me on to physical therapy was the amount of time actually spent with patients,” he said. “A lot of doctors might just spend a few minutes with a patient, while a physical therapist is really hands on with the healing process.”
McGary grew up in California until the age of 16 when his dad took a job at Ricks College in Rexburg. After finishing high school, MGgary attended Brigham Young University-Idaho the year it transitioned from Ricks College, and he earned his associate’s degree there before attending Idaho State University and earning a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He then received his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from ISU in 2007.
At the conclusion of his education, McGary and his wife, Katie, moved back to the Upper Valley where he began working in Rexburg. After receiving plenty of push from Jefferson County residents to be a little bit closer, McGary came to Rigby in 2013 to start his own physical therapy office: Rigby Physical Therapy.
“We’ve gone from just under 1,200 square feet to now just under 5,000 square feet in office space,” McGary said.
In addition to McGary, Ryan Hall and Chris Dahle work as physical therapists at Rigby Physical Therapy. Hall is from Rigby and received his Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science from BYU-Idaho before continuing his education at Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions in Provo, Utah. Dahle is from Salmon and graduated from BYU-Idaho with a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise physiology. He went on to graduate school at ISU.
Other employees include Ann Polson of Rigby, who worked in security at the Idaho National Laboratory before taking on the full-time position of a mom. Polson returned to the workforce in 2013 with Rigby Physical Therapy when they opened. Ben Anderson of Rigby works as a physical therapy technician and attended BYU-Idaho. He hopes to receive his doctorate in physical therapy in the future. Macy Sautter moved to Rigby three and a half years ago and has been with the business since February 2020. Alysa Rowley attends BYU-Idaho and began working with Rigby Physical Therapy in January 2019. She is preparing to apply to the university’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program in July.
Rigby Physical Therapy’s newest address is 711 Rigby Lake Drive, Suite 1300. The location is complete with a full gym and additional treatment rooms, as well as a pool with jets and a treadmill. Rigby Physical Therapy can help with neck and back injuries, balance and fall prevention, sports injuries and post-op orthopedic procedures, work injuries and overall general health.
“I like being hands-on with a problem and doing problem solving,” McGary said. “We want to get the pain under control and then do training and strengthening. Therapy isn’t just about recovery; it’s also about prevention.”
According to McGary, physical therapy isn’t a quick fix. For someone who has a stuck joint, instead of just doing a quick correction, physical therapy will correct the joint and then combine the correction with releasing the muscle tension in the area and then involving stretching and strengthening to keep the problem from returning. Employees also provide education on maintaining the function, which can then continue at home.
Besides just focusing on healing, McGary said Rigby Physical Therapy likes to focus on helping their neighbors and being active members in the community. The majority of their employees are from Jefferson County, which means Rigby Physical Therapy has plenty of ties to the area.
Each year, the business offers a scholarship to one female and one male high school graduate going into physical therapy.
“We want to give back to our community,” McGary said. “Whether through scholarships or by working with patients to make needed therapy affordable, we want to give back.”
Students interested in applying for the scholarship should reach out to the counselors at Rigby High School for details and application information.
For more information on Rigby Physical Therapy, visit rigbyphysicaltherapy.com or call 208-228-0311.