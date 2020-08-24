POCATELLO — A 14-year-old boy has found a niche painting addresses on the curbs in front of houses to help simplify the response in case of an emergency.
Noah Carter says it can not only help in case of an emergency, it’s also lucrative. In fact, he likes it more than watching TV.
“It’s a great way to make money; it’s a great way to just get out,” he said. “The money is a really big motivation because, you know, like why sit and watch TV when I could make a hundred dollars right now?”
Going door-to-door in Pocatello he offered to do the work for $15 per home for the black-and-white version and $20 per home for the Idaho State University style orange-and-black version.
“If you can get a lot of people to do it, you can make a lot of money,” he said.
He said an uncle gave him the idea.
And he says hard work is a key ingredient.
“If you work hard enough at any business, you can be successful,” he said.
Carter said he had particularly good luck in the University Neighborhood Historic District.
The teen lives with his family in The Dalles, Oregon, but his family was in Pocatello for a time visiting grandparents. So he took advantage of the opportunity to make some sales.
To paint one curbside — when you’re not being interviewed he joked — takes about 15 to 20 minutes for each house.
But the crucial part is just getting people to want to do it.
“You’ve got to be a good salesman because if they have any doubts you’re not going to impress them,” Carter said. “You’ve really got to connect with people.”
He particularly enjoys that part of his summer occupation.
“A lot of people like to sit and talk with me for a little bit and ask questions,” he said.
And the returns on his efforts definitely outstrip the costs that are involved for the paint and materials and time.
He says that overall he spent about $150 on his equipment, materials and paint. But he can make back the cost of the materials relatively quickly.
“After about every two weeks you might need to buy like two cans of paint, which is like $10 for both cans,” he said.
Then the painting process itself is relatively straightforward.
In fact, he said it’s so easy that his little sister can do it.
“I would teach her how to do it, but I’m scared she might take some of my clients away from me,” he said.
He says he made a little over $300 when he was in Pocatello by working just five hours a day on average.
It’s a good job to have, he said.
“It definitely beats working at a fast food place,” he said.
Money is the biggest motivation. And so far he’s been successful at making a profit.
Plus, in addition to the safety advantages for homeowners, it’s rewarding to do in and of itself, he said.
“It’s really cool to see your work come together — you know create something that looks nice and presentable,” he said.
Carter, who plied his trade for a couple of months in Pocatello starting in June, said his customers included a fair number of older people.
“My demographic tends to be older people when kids go outside to make some money,” he said.
And entrepreneurship runs in the family. His father, Aaron Carter, who served a couple months in Iraq, worked at a Toyota store for Teton Auto Group. And now he owns an auto dealership in The Dalles, Oregon, called Columbia Gorge Toyota and Honda.
“So he taught me pretty much all the stuff I know about business, Noah said. “He’s always been real helpful with that.”
Carter said for awhile he thought about getting a normal job when he turns 16. But painting the curbside addresses is just a really good business.
“I think I’ll probably keep doing this,” he said. “If you can do it in the right areas you can make so much money off of it.”
He’s currently doing it in The Dalles after returning home from visiting his grandparents. He recommends it to anybody.
“It’s a really good business to learn how to do,” he said. “It’s fantastic.”
He said kids can can do chores for some cash. Or they can make $100 in six hours every single day of the week by painting address on curbsides.
“One of those is probably a better life skill,” he said.