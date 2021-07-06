POCATELLO — A new business in Historic Downtown Pocatello is now offering area residents flooring and carpeting.
Pocatello Flooring is owned by married couple Aaron and Sara Lee. Aaron has lived in Pocatello all his life, and Sara is originally from California. Before opening their business, he was an installer, and she was involved in sales and construction. Both believe these backgrounds have been helpful for their business that they were finally able to open their business in October 2020.
The first thing that catches the eyes of someone walking by Pocatello Flooring at 123 N. Main St. is the bright blue and white lights announcing the name of the storefront as well as the sturdy door inviting them inside. Large windows offer a view of the room from the outside that is sure to attract anyone walking by.
The interior is a spacious room with light wooden floors and brick walls. A staircase leads to an office above where the Lees are able to do their work while still being able to see potential customers walking into their store.
Different samples of flooring are on display throughout the space. The hard floor samples are against the walls, and the carpet samples are located in the middle of the room. Many different shades are offered in the samples. There are plenty of light browns, dark browns and grays.
With a selection as large as this, there is sure to be something that will please any customer.
Sara explains that it was a little challenging to open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It felt like an uneasy time to open a store since everyone was supposed to stay inside but with following guidelines and implementing safety precautions, we were able to operate and keep everyone safe," she said.
The two explain that there have not been as many challenges after that as the community in the downtown area has been very helpful and supportive. They have been able to work with other companies in town, so they have been able to stay busy.
Most of the flooring material that they offer is waterproof vinyl. Sara said that this kind of flooring is popular right now. It comes in many different colors. The elegant polished wood look of the material makes it a good choice for anyone who is in need of new flooring.
Some of the brands featured in the store are the National Wood Flooring Association, the Dixie Group, COREtec and Shaw Floors.
For Aaron, the best part of what they do is "just helping other people by giving them new floors, something to enjoy for a long, long time and seeing their excitement with it," he said.
Sara loves building relationships with the people that they are able to work with and being part of the community in downtown Pocatello. She also loves helping customers design their homes and picking out the products that are right for them. They both love seeing the excitement of their customers when they see their finished products in their homes.
The two are excited to be able to operate their business, and they are eager to continue to grow and expand. They want others to know that they have appreciated the support they have received from the people in their community.
Pocatello Flooring is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit pocatelloflooring.com or facebook.com/Pocatelloflooring or call 208-233-5667.