POCATELLO — A local bar and grill recently came under new ownership, but longtime customers will likely be relieved to learn that’s about the only significant difference that will come a new boss in charge.
For the past 12 years, Carisa Lopez has been the general manager of Sandbagger’s Bar and Grill on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello. She just recently became the owner after the Burtenshaw family — which includes siblings Brandon, Andrew and Samantha — decided to sell the business.
While new ownership can oftentimes signal big changes are on the horizon, Lopez is familiar with the old adage, “if it ain't broke, don't fix it,” and has plans to ensure Sandbagger’s remains an affordable family-friendly restaurant known for some of the best food in the Gate City.
“Carisa has been the lifeblood of that place for so long now,” said former owner Brandon Burtenshaw. “We would always joke that my only job over there was to sign the checks to keep the lights on, but even then she wrote the checks and I gave her a stamp with my name on it. This change is nothing new for her really, she’s been doing it for so long already.”
To commemorate the new ownership, Sandbagger’s recently held a grand reopening party at the bar and grill, 296 Yellowstone Ave., headlined by the local band Idaho Soul and chock full of specials deals, Lopez said.
Sandbagger’s had always been known locally as that pink building on Yellowstone with the flamingo on the side. While the building is no longer pink, a mural on the south wall features a flamingo as a tribute to the late owner, Brandon’s father Brad Burtenshaw who passed away in July 2021.
It also includes a mural on the south wall that reads "No Bad Days," which is a saying that Brad Burtenshaw loved to live by.
“My dad always said that we should operate the business the best way we saw fit but if there ever came a time for us to consider selling it, Carisa had first dibs,” Brandon said. “We’re excited she finally gets the opportunity that she deserves.”
New tables and chairs and a fresh coat of paint on the exterior are new additions since Lopez took over. Additionally, she has added a few different items to the menu, including a Reuben sandwich and some extra hot wing flavors.
The Reuben comes with pastrami, swiss cheese, grilled sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on rye bread. The new wing flavors include spicy honey, mango habanero, and carolina reaper. The longtime favorite wing flavors of garlic, cajun, baggers buffalo, barbecue and the homemade frickin’ sauce are all still on the menu as well, Lopez said.
Sandbagger’s is also serving up some homemade potato chips. Idaho russets are sliced thin, deep fried and can be seasoned with garlic, cajun, ranch or salt and pepper flavor, she said.
What makes Sandbagger’s unique, Lopez added, is the loyal customer base.
“We have a ton of regular customers,” she said. “It’s like its our own little “Cheers,” basically a community within a community where everyone looks out for one another.”
Lopez said Sandbaggers will continue to have live bands play every Thursday and Friday night starting in June.
Those looking to enjoy an ice cold brew or cocktail are encouraged to stop in during happy hour, which is held daily from 4 to 6 p.m. Each week Sandbagger’s does a specialty drink Lopez said, adding that this week’s drink is a huckleberry italian cream soda made with a huckleberry vodka sourced from Idaho’s own 44 North Distillery and a huckleberry sweet cream liqueur from Willie's Distillery in Ennis, Montana.
Lopez said she is tossing around some ideas to add some new decor inside of the bar and grill but hasn’t locked anything in quite yet.
The transition has been seamless, she added. Though there was quite a difficulty finding some of the food items during supply shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, things have eased up since then and it’s basically been business as usual.
It’s been a great transition and the Burtenshaws have really helped me out,” she said. “I had great mentors in Brad Burtenshaw and Paula Anderson from The Pocket days, so things have been pretty smooth.”
Lopez says Sandbaggers’s employs about 15 to 20 people and wanted to give her crew a huge shoutout.
“Most of our employees have worked for us for the past five years and have weathered some tough times,” she said. “They have been amazing and I couldn’t ask for a better staff.”
Those interested in keeping up do date on the happenings and Sandbagger’s is encouraged to follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/pocatellobaggers.
The bar and grill is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a..m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
