POCATELLO — A local bar and grill recently came under new ownership, but longtime customers will likely be relieved to learn that’s about the only significant difference that will come a new boss in charge.

For the past 12 years, Carisa Lopez has been the general manager of Sandbagger’s Bar and Grill on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello. She just recently became the owner after the Burtenshaw family — which includes siblings Brandon, Andrew and Samantha — decided to sell the business.

