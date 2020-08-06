POCATELLO — The organizer of a new crafters market says the weekly event aims to do two things: provide an anchor on the opposite end of Old Town from the farmers market and allow artisans a way to show their wares year-round without making a huge commitment.
David Hance, who with several other family members owns and runs DNH Studios inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, began the market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, last month. He says it started off small, but after just a couple weeks, he already has new vendors asking to take part.
For now, the market is taking up space in the front part of Station Square, but Hance says the building’s owner has given him permission to set up booths all throughout the main floor and the mezzanine level. That would allow for about 25 vendors to set up shop.
Hance said the idea first came to him when he attended a Pocatello Arts Council meeting last summer. The turnout of local artists was huge, and people were surprised that there were so many because most of them didn’t know each other, he said. Hance wanted to give those artists a place to display their wares and to help get their names out there.
“Our longer term ideas for this space, for our presence in this space, is for this to kind of become the creative mind hive in town with lots of different kinds of artists,” he said.
He says that when people think of art in Pocatello, he wants them to automatically think of downtown and Station Square.
“I know that this is the worst possible time to try anything new, but it’s like, you’ve gotta start (somewhere),” Hance said.
The first week the market was open, there were only three vendors, but Hance said they were really busy. Crafted: Beverages at Station Square, the food and drink spot in the middle of the atrium, had a record Saturday.
“With everybody being isolated as long as they were, people want to get out,” Hance said. “They want to do things.”
Last Saturday, there were six vendors, and Hance is optimistic he will be able to grow the market further. He reached out to several artists on Facebook and, he says, “all of a sudden, everybody’s interested. That’s all it took. It took that little push.”
Hance said the crafters market is a great opportunity for all artisans because it’s flexible.
“People don’t have to make any commitment,” he said. “You don’t have to sign up for six months. If you want to participate this week, pay your money by Friday and we’ll have a space for you on Saturday.”
The cost to participate is $15 per week. Each vendor gets a 6-foot table and a free beverage from Crafted.
“We want to make the vendors feel important because they’re important to how this works,” Hance said.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from May through October at the Old Town Pavilion, is a big draw and gets people into Old Town. However, Hance says, a lot of times, people don’t walk all the way to the other end of Old Town. He wants the crafters market to be another draw for people looking for something to do on Saturdays and to get people to walk the five blocks between the pavilion and Station Square and visit the numerous shops along that walk.
“What we are seeing is this is another anchor for Main Street. ... The stores on either side are open,” Hance said. “So let’s just put another anchor down here where the stores end. There’s a place to eat lunch here. There’s a place to get beer. There’s stuff to do here.”
Plus, the crafters market is an indoor event, meaning it can run year-round, even in the winter when there’s not a lot of activity in Old Town.
“When it’s snowy outside and when it’s 12 degrees, you’re inside, in the heat, out of the weather,” he said. “We’ll be open.”
There’s also plenty of parking around the building. There’s a large lot behind Station Square, and just across Main Street, Citizens Community Bank has a sizable lot that they’ve recently opened up to public use on the weekends.
DNH Studios has some other big news as well — they’ve relocated from Suite Q to Suite G inside Station Square, which gives them a larger space and direct access to the main atrium of the building as well as to Main Street. The shop’s new home on the southern side of the building was previously home to a travel agency.
The business's old storefront was very small, with a tiny retail space and an even smaller workshop. It also had high ceilings and, thus, an expensive heating bill.
The new store solves all of those issues, including a much larger workshop for the family of crafters, who make everything from dog bandanas to bath products, to burp cloths, jewelry and stickers and more.
Hance’s family renovated the former travel agency, which had teal carpet from the 1980s and sponge-painted walls. They refinished the flooring, which is now silver and glittery, and added a wall to separate the workspace from the retail space.
“We’ve got a separate area to make all the bath products now,” Hance said. “Then we’ve got this big workroom with our desks and our sewing tables and our storage cabinets.”
The entrance into the atrium was really important for the family.
“Having this second entrance is really good," Hance said. "It’s going to be great for (First Friday) Art Walk. We would get so crowded in (the old space). Art walks are great for us. They’re our best night of every month, but we’d get seven or eight people in there, and it would be like, ‘OK, it’s getting a little crowded.’ Here, they can pour through.”
DNH Studios will celebrate opening their new location during First Friday Art Walk, which takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, throughout Old Town.
Donut Bros will be selling their mini doughnuts in front of Station Square. Roxanne Driever of Roxxy’s Reflections, who makes jewelry, will be the featured artist, and Inkom-based band Mighty Rock Farmers will be playing in the atrium.