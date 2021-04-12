POCATELLO — The perspiration glistens under the fluorescent lights as tiny beads of sweat gather along the length of her neck. Bent over the silver metal bin, she presses the mold — a makeshift tool, eight plastic bowls screwed onto a metal bar — into the 3-inch layer of popcorn glued together with a thick coating of marshmallow.
The proximity of her coworkers fills the tiny space with their radiating body heat. The labor of cutting hundreds of popcorn balls pushes a burning sensation up through her arms and into her shoulders. The others press and bag the popcorn balls quickly as she rushes to finish cutting them out.
Erin Nesbitt has made five batches of popcorn already this morning, and a cloying sweetness fills her senses. Powdered sugar still hangs in the air. She can taste it in the back of her mouth.
And now she adds the marshmallows and vanilla to the pot of oil. Once it has all melted together, she adds the popcorn and prepares to do it all again.
Nesbitt is the head cook and baker at The Popcorn Shop & More at 421 E. Oak St., Suite 4601, in Pocatello. She makes all kinds of treats — from gourmet popcorn and old-fashioned candies to sweet quick breads and freshly baked cookies.
If one is looking for a delicious, yet budget conscious snack, popcorn makes an excellent choice. The Pocatello store has flavors to fit everyone’s fancy, from cheddar and garlic parmesan to huckleberry cheesecake and coffee cocoa caramel.
“This is your one-stop treat shop,” said owner Christy Kelshaw. “(Nesbitt) can make it all.”
Nesbitt’s interest in baking began from a young age, as she tailed her mother around the kitchen. Nesbitt sold baked goods with her mom to fund her ballet camps at 15 years old. In the beginning, it was her mom showing her what to do. Soon enough, Nesbitt took an active role in the process.
At one point, the house filled with smoke as batter flowed over the edges of the pan to splatter across the bottom of the oven. Flames caught, lighting the oven from within. Not every trial was successful, but each was a lesson.
By the time Nesbitt turned 18, she knew she wanted to be a baker. With the help of her father, she decided to apply for the baking program at the College of Southern Idaho. She then graduated with associate’s degrees in baking and pastry arts and business management.
At 23, Nesbitt returned to Pocatello and married. She has been working as the head cook at the popcorn shop for close to a year.
“It’s not a desk job,” said Nesbitt.
Nesbitt enjoys doing new things and expanding her knowledge in search of new recipes.
“I’m most impressed that Christy can tell her what she wants,” said Aurora Lakey, who has been bagging popcorn and working the front counter at the popcorn shop for two years, and “then Erin goes and figures it out.”
Recently, she went on the hunt for the perfect chewy nougat recipe, which ended up being far more challenging than she originally thought.
“I made three failed batches,” said Nesbitt, laughing, “before I made the final batch that actually turned out good.”
The first batch was simply marshmallow; the following two were like eating honey flavored chalk. Though not yet perfected, the fourth attempt resulted in a sweet, soft, deliciously chewy batch of almost-nougat.
Gourmet popcorn shops have become increasingly popular over the last few years, according to Kelshaw. Not just among small businesses, even major corporations — such as Frito-Lay — have created their own popcorn products.
It surprises Kelshaw how popular the shop has become. Popcorn is simple, but it’s a treat. The popcorn shop doesn’t just pour half a cup of movie theater butter over popcorn and call it good. The shop has over 30 different flavors to choose from. It’s a luxury, but it’s an affordable luxury.
“We’ve become an icon of Pocatello,” said Kelshaw. “We’re on the Pocatello-opoly board.”
The Popcorn Shop & More, which has been around for nearly 30 years, has become a destination of its own.
It was like a volcanic eruption as popped and unpopped kernels alike flew around the room. Pinging off of the wall and bouncing along the factory floor. Exploding out of the open popper at a high speed, burning hot kernels fell into the prepared bags, melting right through the plastic.
The popcorn shop is a fun place to work, where employees take part in making others happy. Sometimes that comes with some funny, even crazy, moments.
“I love the popcorn shop because it gives me more than just a job,” admitted Nesbitt, smiling. “It gives me a creative outlet and a form of meditation.”
The Popcorn Shop & More is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit facebook.com/thepopcornshop or pokypopcornshop.com.