SODA SPRINGS —Those looking for some unique gift ideas for the upcoming holiday season may want to add Til Then Gift Shop & Boutique to their list of places to shop.
The handcrafted artisan market and gift shop, located at 182 S. Main Street in Soda Springs, originally opened last fall as the Til Christmas Store and was only meant to operate through the holidays, said Jessica Elgan, a co-vendor.
“However, due to the overwhelming community support, the store has become a permanent addition to Main Street,” she said.
Til Then continues to operate Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are currently 13 local artists involved in the cooperative and they’re looking for more for the holiday season.
“The shop has no employees and is operated by the vendors in the cooperative who are local small business owners that live, support and work in the community,” Elgan said.
She continued: “The shop offers a wide variety of high-quality products that you might not typically find in a small community like ours. We are very fortunate to have so many talented people in the community.”
Til Then offers gourd art, jewelry, home decor, original paintings, wood products and books. They also recently added a women’s clothing section with dress, casual, athletic and swim wear, Elgan said, and they offer a variety of goodies and toys.
“Treats in the store include spiced nuts from the popcorn shop, caramel corn, freeze-dried fruit, vegetables, yogurt, ice cream and candy,” Elgan said, adding that the shop also offers a large selection of fidget and sensory toys.
Everything in the store is handmade by the artists involved, with the exception of the clothing and fidget/sensory toys, Elgan said.
She encourages people to stop by the gift shop and boutique in the months ahead.
“Come experience the joy of shopping local and find unique handcrafted gifts for every occasion,” she said. “Every time you shop and support local businesses, that revenue stays local and benefits the community.”
For more information about Til Then Gift Shop & Boutique, people can visit tilthenboutique.com or facebook.com/tilthenboutique.
Here’s a closer look at the vendors at Til Then Gift Shop & Boutique and what they have to offer:
Finer Than Frogs Fur: Gourd art, rain sticks, drums, bowls, rattles, dream catchers, ornaments and customizable resin tumblers.
LBM Handmades: Embroidered kitchen towels, hot pads, aprons, potato sacks, bowl cozies, cast iron handle covers, throw pillows, decor, repurposed wool pincushions and survival keychains.
The Twisted Wire Shop: Handmade jewelry promoting positive energy and healing and a selection of regional gemstones.
Tuscarora CBD: THC-free oils, lotions and gummy chews.
Nancy Maybe Art: Original paintings featuring regional subjects including cowboys and sunsets.
Nairn’s Knotty Wood Shop: Puzzles, blocks, marble drops, chess sets, games, furniture, gift boxes, decor, jewelry and canes.
Mandy Jane Williams Art: Local subject religious prints, books, cards, calendars and framed art.
Creative Crochet by Shari: Crocheted toys, hats and washcloths.
Canyon Wood Custom: Gift boxes, cutting boards, lettering, plaques, spoons, key chains and metal engraved tags.
Elizabeth’s Emporium: Oven-baked caramel popcorn and jams.
Daphine Allen: Crocheted washcloths, tulle scrubbies and unique items and decor featuring decorative painting.
Through the Grape Vine: Seasonal wreaths, table runners and door swags.
Woodwork by Korey: Gift boxes and coasters made of juniper and cedar.