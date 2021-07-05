POCATELLO — With mask mandates officially removed in most states, it’s time to get your best smile back on.
The Smile Bar, located at 1023 Yellowstone Ave., Suite M, in Pocatello, is a new teeth-whitening business that aims to create a spa-like experience for its customers and give them a glistening smile for a fraction of the price of other dental offices.
Women-owned and operated, Amanda Wood and Alyssa Love opened The Smile Bar in early June 2021 with a passion for creating an affordable whitening option with an emphasis on overall oral health.
“After being in the dental industry for so long, I noticed the No. 1 request in my other offices was for teeth whitening,” Wood said. “I realized that people would pay the money to buy take-home products, but then would end up rarely using them once they got home. At-home teeth whiteners come in a much lower concentration in comparison to what you would get from a service in-office, so you need to be consistent with them. At our business, we offer the highest concentration you can use outside of a dental office. We wanted to create a fun atmosphere that eliminated dental anxiety, but also created a better whitening experience for our clients in comparison to doing it themselves.”
Wood and Love both graduated from the Utah College of Dental Hygiene in 2018, and both have over five years of dental experience.
Wood has lived in the Pocatello area for a majority of her life and decided to open the business here after a desire to make improvements.
“I grew up in Pocatello, and I’ve always loved it here,” she said. “I always thought that I wanted to do something to make Pocatello great one day. When I moved back here from college, I realized there wasn’t anything like this in the area. Having a business in my hometown has been really great, and it’s been really fun to be able to bring something new to the community.”
For those just getting started in the teeth-whitening process, your first initial visit will consist of a 90-minute treatment, including massage chairs and hot towels upon request. Clients can see a difference of five to 10 shades lighter after just one visit. For returning customers, touch-ups are also available every four to six months in a 90-minute period at a discounted rate.
Costs for initial visits are $150, and touch ups are $100. A 25 percent discount is also offered to first-time customers through the first of August.
The Smile Bar plans to expand their services and promotions in the future, such as spray tans, Botox and eyelash lifts, as well as offering subscription services for frequent visitors.
“We want to cater to more than just teeth whitening,” Wood said. “We want people to feel confident in themselves and while white teeth are a great confidence booster, we want to offer more services that can enhance someone’s beauty.”
The Smile Bar is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To book an appointment, thesmilebarwhitening.com.