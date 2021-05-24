POCATELLO — A historic bar in downtown Pocatello is under new management.
After purchasing the Oasis Sports Bar in August 2019 from a past owner, Heather and Jesse Kyle have spent the past year giving the bar a new look.
The Oasis, located at 304 N. Main St., offers a variety of entertainment options such as darts, pool and karaoke seven nights a week. The business also offers a full service bar with 30 signature drinks as well as classic drink options. The bar has both smoking and non-smoking sections as well as patio seating.
Heather and Jesse have been Pocatello residents for five years, and they adopted ownership of the bar after becoming regulars.
“We never planned to be bar owners," Heather said. "We just used to come in often and I was talking to one of the bartenders about how we were considering owning our own business one day. The current owner just so happened to be planning to retire, so after a bit of work, we gained ownership."
So far, the couple’s favorite thing about Pocatello is the small-town feel the city offers.
The building housing the Oasis was built in 1901 and has housed a variety of businesses — including a meat market, a grocery store, the Elk’s Club, a state employment services. Finally, in 1946, it became the Oasis.
Rumors of the space being a jail have also circulated because of the hidden gems within the building such as cell-like windows, iron doors in the basement and a rumored spot for previous hangings on the exterior of the building, adding to the history and mystery of the building.
The second floor of the bar is currently undergoing renovations, with future plans to turn the space into an overhanging balcony.
“It's been a good experience," Heather said. "We have lots of things to learn, we’ve worked hard at getting it to the point it’s at currently, and we have plans to make it better."
Most recently, the Oasis Bar sign that lights up the east side of Main Street, has been repainted and repaired with the help of local artist Nick Hottmann and the Relight the Night organization, which pushes for the historic neon signs of Pocatello to be restored.
The Oasis is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week in the heart of Historic Downtown Pocatello.