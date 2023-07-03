POCATELLO — A local couple is set to open a new laundromat in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday that's sure to be beneficial to anyone living in the area.
Peggy Welsh, one of the owners, said this new laundromat is called the Laundry Barn. The reason she and her husband, Eddie, decided to open is that they believed there was a need for a laundromat in that area of Pocatello. There aren't currently any on the west side of downtown.
"A lot of the homes are rentals without laundry services," she said. "There's a lot of people who really need it."
Welsh said another reason they are opening the laundromat is that she has always wanted to own one.
"Something my mom and I have in common is we both clean nonstop," she said.
Welsh’s husband currently works in construction, which was helpful to them in getting the building ready. She said he was able to get the work done quickly.
"He really got the ball rolling," she said. "It's been the fastest opening of a laundromat our service representative has had in years."
Welsh said one of the services she and her husband are looking forward to offering is a wash and fold service. This is where customers have their laundry picked up, washed, dried, folded and returned.
"Nothing like that exists in our community," she said.
Welsh said she looks forward to maintaining the laundromat and watching it grow. She also looks forward to teaching her two children about financial responsibility.
"They purchased the vending machines," she said. "They will manage the vending machines. They are excited to help it grow."
The machines they will be using are made by Laundrylux, a brand of Electrolux, and they are technologically smart and efficient.
"They use a small amount of water and resources," she said. "They have great cleaning power."
The Laundry Barn is located at 923 N. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello. More information about their services can be found at idaholaundrybarn.com.
