POCATELLO — For all those who’ve had their hand slapped away from attempting to steal raw cookie dough off the sheet, one local business offers an edible option for those who can’t resist the temptation of popping a savory spoonful into their mouth.
From banana bread-based cookie dough sprinkled with brown sugar and drizzled in cream cheese icing, to lemon sugar cookie flavored dough studded with chocolate chips and berries, ADOUGHable provides a growing selection of edible cookie dough for all those with a sweet tooth.
The new business, owned by Bree Coleman and her husband, Wesley, held one of its first appearances at the Chubbuck Farmer’s Market on June 8 and will continue to offer its tasty treats at the majority of the next.
“I always told Wes that I’ve seen things in other cities where people open up edible cookie dough shops and I always thought that would be really great for people around here,” Coleman said.
The cookie dough is produced without eggs and contains heat-treated flour, which removes the risk of salmonella and micro bacteria, making it a safe, tasty snack with the options for candies, drizzles, fruit and more.
Coleman started experimenting with flavors in January, when she was able to create flavors like A Peanut Allergy’s Worst Nightmare, which is packed with peanut butter cups and Reese’s Pieces, and the popular I Can’t Believe It’s Not Cheesecake, which is crafted of cheesecake chunks, strawberries and graham crackers crumbs.
“That’s been a really popular one so far,” she explained.
Another spin that Coleman has included into her list of options are her flavors based off different television shows and movies. With flavors inspired by J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series, such as Blueberry Ravenade and Slythermynt, Coleman wanted to add some fun into each bit, and plans to expand the flavors list to include other shows such as “Star Wars,” “The Lord of the Rings” and “Supernatural.”
“We wanted it to be really fun instead of just basic flavor names because people remember stuff that’s fun, and the names are representative of what they are,” Coleman said. “I have a lot more flavors planned, and some of them we’ve already tried testing out.”
Currently, Coleman explained that anyone interested in trying one of her cookie dough flavors can either visit the Chubbuck Farmer’s Market each Wednesday or place an order through her Facebook page, facebook.com/aDOUGHableECD, and she’ll arrange a method of pick-up. Customers can also message her at adoughableEDC@gmail.com or reach out to 208-589-3427 to place orders.