DRIGGS — From the team that has made Warbirds Cafe one of Teton Valley’s most beloved eateries comes a new culinary endeavor: Pizzeria Alpino.
Nestled into a fully refurbished historic downtown building at 165 N. Main St. in Driggs, the new Italian restaurant is focused on offering simple, delicious food in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere. Inspired by the warm, anchored-in-the-community vibe of small chalet-style trattorias in the Italian Alps, Pizzeria Alpino strives to be a spot that offers elevated dining experiences as well as a welcoming locale to swing by for a drink and slice after a day of mountain adventure.
The fresh, handmade pasta and specialty New York-style pizza (cooked to crispy-chewy perfection in an electric deck oven imported from Sweden) feature a diversity of locally sourced toppings and ingredients.
For now, the eatery is only offering takeout, but owners David and Lauren Hugo and John Koenig look forward to offering intimate in-house dining as well as a spacious deck for patrons.
The team, inspired by their collaboration at Warbirds Cafe, first hatched the idea for an Italian-style restaurant over a year ago.
“We all have a fine-dining background; we’ve worked in places that are all focused on fine dining, white table cloths and linen,” Lauren said. “We’ve all been in the area for a while, but we met and immediately hit it off. Through that working relationship blossomed this new business that (we launched) together — collaborating with all of our different experiences to bring this new cozy, trattoria pizzeria to Teton Valley.”
David felt that the area was missing a family-friendly Italian eatery and had a feeling that Koenig would be the ideal partner to launch one.
The team acquired the space for the restaurant on Main Street in Driggs in March 2020, an uncertain time to be embarking on a new culinary enterprise. A historic Sears and Roebuck cabin that was delivered to the valley via railroad around 1900, the building required an in-depth overhaul. As it turned out, the pandemic provided ample time for the team to rebuild the cabin’s interior to match their vision.
“The space needed a little bit of love, and with everything that happened, it gave us the opportunity to spend the time," Koenig said. "We got this place put back together, and it’s just stunning and beautiful now."
The restaurant officially opened its doors in late January and is now open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. Visit pizzeriaalpino.com to place an order for take-out.