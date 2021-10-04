POCATELLO — A new business called Craftology Company is set to open in the Gate City this month.
Owner Melanie Mortensen refers to her business as a “craft and sip DIY home décor workshop.” The idea is that customers pick their own projects online and assemble it however they like in the workshop.
“Then you go home with a finished piece of décor for your home,” Mortensen said.
Mortensen, who has lived in Pocatello for most of her life and has raised her children here, explains that she got the idea for this business after working for another paint and sip shop.
“I realized how much I enjoyed having fun with people and watching them be creative and helping that creativity,” she said. “Pocatello is a community that supports the arts, and I felt we could use more places where friends and family could get together to enjoy a night out.”
Craftology Company gives her a way to mix fun and creativity. Once the store opens, she plans to hold workshops that customers will be able to sign up for on her website. Customers will also be able to order custom projects already made for pickup.
Mortensen explains that she loves creating the projects and interacting with people.
“Craftology Company combines these two passions,” she said. “Crafters no longer have to go buy hundreds of dollars in supplies (which end up sitting in a closet or on a shelf) and then try to teach themselves how to do it, possibly never finishing it. Craftology Company has everything they need to complete their project from beginning to end. My vision is to provide a fun place for people to get together and be creative.”
Mortensen would like to hold different themed workshops to give customers a variety of choices.
”We will have theme workshops like a trivia night, bingo night or an ’80s night,” she said. “We will also offer private events like birthday parties, bachelorette parties, wedding showers, family groups, sports team groups, corporate team building events and fundraisers in addition to offering kids’ workshops.”
Craftology Company has a variety of projects to choose from, in different price ranges, including custom wooden signs, doormats, tea towels, tote bags and others. There will be beverages for customers to purchase while they complete their projects. Customers will also have the option of bringing their own beverages if they choose. This is why the business is called a “craft and sip.”
Craftology Company is located at 525 E. Center St. near Historic Downtown Pocatello. The inside is full of long tables with various art supplies for customers to work on their projects. One of the walls is dedicated as a “color wall” with 96 different colors of paint and 20 stain colors. Between the paint bottles hangs hammers, meat mallets, power drills, pliers and many other tools for crafters to use. The options are limitless, with no two projects looking the same.
The back counter has plenty of food and beverage options for customers. These include cookies, taco fixings and water bottles. Every customer is sure to find something to satisfy them.
Mortensen expects the website to be ready to go live and have a grand opening event by the third weekend in October. She is planning more workshops in the coming weeks leading up to that. For more information, Craftology Company can be found on Facebook and Instagram.