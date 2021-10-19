AMERICAN FALLS — Early risers and coffee addicts may be thrilled to hear that a new coffee house will be opening Friday where locals on their way to work or school can satiate their craving for caffeine.
The new coffee house, Morning Wood Brew, has set up shop in the previously empty 438 Lincoln St. building in American Falls, which the owners have gutted and spruced up with new flooring, wooden beams, custom countertops and even a pellet stove to give the building a cozy atmosphere.
“It’s going to be a fun place,” said Nancy Amos, who co-owns the business with her son, Michael.
Amos, who grew up in Aberdeen and moved to American Falls in 2012, had previously been retired from owning a fireplace business but ran into bouts of restlessness and decided to launch the coffee house to stay busy and give something back to the community.
“After I did the semi-retirement, I realized I had too much energy to be semi-retired,” she said. “I was constantly looking for a project for something to do. I’ve owned this building since 2014 … and always wanted to do something in the community and was tossing up doing something retail and doing something that was more service-wise. And I love coffee. I love coffee way too much. And I couldn’t think of a better thing to do with my time than to open up a coffee house.”
Amos explained that they will be a straightforward coffee house with beverage favorites, as well as seasonal drinks and baked goods such as bagels, danishes and muffins. They will also be adding smoothies and protein shakes to the menu a few weeks after opening day.
The coffee beans will be outsourced from a small roasting facility in Salt Lake City, and Amos explained that Morning Wood Brew will focus on not serving beans that are over two weeks from the roast date.
“What I found when I was doing all my research on coffee beans is after about two weeks, your fresh roasted beans start losing their flavors,” she said. “So we did a tasting last week and one of my friends that stopped by, he was like, ‘Oh, this is good, can I take some home?’ And he calls me the next morning saying, ‘Where can I buy this?’ Because his girlfriend was like, ‘I’ve never had such smooth coffee ever’.”
“And that was the whole point of it being fresh-roasted,” she added. “We’ll beat any store-bought coffee hands-down.”
The business is also bringing life to a building that has sat vacant for years. Built in the 1940, its past lives include being home to a flower shop, a service center, and even a residence in one portion of the building.
“It’s also a really old building,” Amos said. “I wanted to do something that was going to help improve the community. Also … when people are driving by, they’re not (going to see) a rundown, dilapidated building there. They’re (going to see) something that’s being brought back to life and reinvented.”
Amos and her son gutted the interior, laid down wood flooring and added several rooms including the kitchen area where the coffee is made. Indoor seating and a drive-thru option are available. They’ve also hand-built the wooden beams and counters from scratch, and Amos incorporated her knowledge of fireplaces and installed a pellet stove to keep the building warm.
“There’s nothing warmer and more comfortable than solid fuel heat,” she said. “So instead of going with a gas furnace, which keeps you at a nice ambient temperature, solid fuel makes everything warm and warms the walls and warms you and the furniture. So you walk in and you just get encompassed in warm heat.”
Despite not having opened its doors yet, Amos said the community has been enthusiastic and receptive toward the new coffee house, and people she doesn’t even know have popped their heads into the building to see what she’s been up to.
“I can’t even express how grateful I am to the community because we take care of each other here,” she said. “So they’re very excited.”
Another noteworthy aspect that Amos said regarding the building is that it is the only place that offers food, aside from the nearby Jacksons Food Stores gas station, on that side of town. It also sits at a good location on a road where many people drive every morning to drop their children off at school.
While the coffee house will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Amos does own the other 2,000 square feet of the building and said one day she might expand the business.
As to what it will become, she has yet to decide, but there are plenty of options she said she can explore.
“It’s definitely there for expansion purposes,” she said.
As for the grand opening on Oct. 22, Amos said they’re eager for the community to enjoy the new coffee house and all it has to offer.
“I just hope to bring a place where people can come and sit and enjoy and relax and get some coffee,” she said.
For anyone interested in learning more about Morning Wood Brew, they have a Facebook page that is up and running, and will soon have a website up as well. They will also offer shipping for coffee beans for anyone who wants their own stash at home.