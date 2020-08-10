CHUBBUCK — The new Chubbuck Farmers Market is doing well in its first few weeks of existence, according to manager Wichita Blundell.
The market offers a host of food and craft items.
The new market, which is sponsored by the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market in Old Town Pocatello, opened on July 22.
“People seem to be aware of it,” he said.
It’s drawn fairly good-sized crowds the first few weeks after opening, though that’s dropped off a little lately.
“I think that’s due to the heat more than anything else,” Blundell said.
But the market is still doing well and gaining vendors.
The first day of the new Chubbuck market featured eight vendors, the second one had 10, and the third one had a dozen, Blundell said.
That includes a couple food trucks and crafters. Produce offerings include tomatoes, potatoes, peaches, squash lettuce and corn, among others.
“It’s going in the right direction,” Blundell said.
The genesis for the new market site happened when the Wednesday concerts in Old Town were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
So Wendy Swore, the president of the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, approached Chad Harding, owner of Patriot Plaza in Chubbuck, to find a new site. Harding was OK with moving the Wednesday market location to the lot next to Geronimo’s Trampoline Park to help the impacted vendors.
Blundell says the market participants are excited about the new location and, fortunately, the new Chubbuck Farmers Market site has space to spare for it.
“We can expand quite a bit there,” Blundell said.
He says people show up and are happy to see it.
“There are people who don’t always get a chance to get into downtown Pocatello,” Blundell said.
And the Wednesday market vendors were struggling after the Revive @ 5 concerts were canceled due to COVID-19. So the new location in Chubbuck provided an another outlet, in addition to the one in Pocatello on Saturdays. And so far it’s gone well, he said.
Meanwhile, Blundell said the same rules apply at the Chubbuck Farmers Market as at the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market.
Produce has to be personally or locally grown.
“You have to grow it yourself,” Blundell said.
For crafts, the owners have to have made it themselves.
And for food vendors, there’s a process they have to go through, he said.
And he has information about who to contact for those seeking information.
“So I always have them go to the appropriate agency,” he said. “That way they get up-to-date information from the right agency.”
The health department does periodically check on food vendors.
“They have to abide by rules to keep us all safe from foodborne illnesses,” he said.
Food safety is day to day no matter what else is going on, according to Blundell.
The Chubbuck Farmers Market has also taken measures in regards to COVID-19 as approved by Southeastern Idaho Public Health, he said.
Meanwhile, he says it will be exciting to see if the two farmers markets — one in Pocatello and the other in Chubbuck — can both grow.
“That’s what we’re really hoping for,” Blundell said. “I think that’s very possible.
Swore said that they adore their location at Old Town in Pocatello, but they are pleased to have added another site.
“We’re excited to be able to have two locations to serve different areas in our towns here of Chubbuck and Pocatello,” she said.
The Chubbuck Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m.
It’s located at Patriot Plaza near Geronimo’s Trampoline Park at 423 E. Chubbuck Road.