BLACKFOOT — After months of anticipation, the new McDonald's fast food restaurant opened at 1275 Parkway Dr. on Thursday, giving local residents their McDonald's "fry fix" without having to leave town.
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll said the city gave the green light to occupy the building early Thursday morning, and by the time McDonald's breakfast time ended at 10:30 a.m. Thursday the business opened its doors to serve anxious customers.
A ceremonial "first drive-thru" was held to note the occasion Thursday, and it didn't take long for customers to start filling the two drive-thru lanes, an upgrade from the one narrow lane found at the old building.
The old building was torn down May 10 to make way for the new structure, and fans have been checking on its progress ever since.
McDonald’s says the new facility brings modern conveniences alongside the friendly service of their crew. Additions to the new store include self-ordering kiosks, mobile ordering and McDelivery, and interactive tables and games.
Some interior and exterior work continues, including work on the new indoor Playplace, but the dining area is fully open.
Blackfoot hasn't seen a new McDonald's since the previous facility opened in the same location in the mid-1980s.
